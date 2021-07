Nate Davis is Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Stride, Inc. With half of U.S. adults now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, many pandemic-related restrictions are slowly subsiding. That means more and more workers are heading back to the office in person. But not everyone is happy about it. According to a joint study (registration required) by the Lumina Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Omidyar Network and Gallup, 40% of employees have experienced worsening job quality since the pandemic started. A survey by Harvard Business School also found 81% of professionals “either don’t want to go back to the office or would prefer a hybrid schedule going forward.”