It seems like EA is finally bringing back Dead Space, a franchise that has long been dead but many have been hoping would return. According to a post on GamesBeat, written by Jeff Grubb who is well known for having quite a bit of insider information, EA is currently working on a remake of the original Dead Space. The remake is being headed by EA Motive, a relatively newer studio that was behind 2020’s Star Wars: Squadrons, and also ran support on 2017’s Star Wars Battlefront II. This new entry will be a reboot set to reinvigorate the franchise, so don’t expect to see Issac Clark’s story continuing. According to GamesBeat’s article, EA is taking notes from Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2 and is working to make the remake in a similar manner.