Parents and caregivers have one less job during the school year when kids can get food at school. But when school is out, summer can be a hungry time for Minnesota kids – and that’s in a typical year. As families recover from an unprecedented school year, this summer promises to be another unique one for kids. One thing they and their families can count on, though, is that schools and community organizations are working harder than ever to ensure that they have access to nutritious food all summer long.