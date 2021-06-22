Cancel
Chemistry

Charting Graphene’s Progress

Electronic Engineering Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article looks at what graphene's implications could be, both in the short term and much further ahead, in the global semiconductor industry. Graphene presents an attractive value proposition to nearly every possible engineering discipline, from heavy duty coatings through to water filtration mechanisms. However, the global semiconductor business, now worth close to half a trillion dollars a year, is where this unique material is likely to be most impactful. In this article we look at what graphene’s implications could be, both in the short term and much further ahead, for this huge global industry.

#Semiconductor Industry#Cern#Charting Graphene#Mckinsey#Esd
Chemistryarxiv.org

Topological magnon insulators in two-dimensional van der Waals ferromagnets CrSiTe$_3$ and CrGeTe$_3$: towards intrinsic gap-tunability

Fengfeng Zhu, Lichuan Zhang, Xiao Wang, Flaviano José dos Santos, Junda Song, Thomas Mueller, Karin Schmalzl, Wolfgang F. Schmidt, Alexandre Ivanov, Jitae T. Park, Jianhui Xu, Jie Ma, Samir Lounis, Stefan Blügel, Yuriy Mokrousov, Yixi Su, Thomas Brückel. The bosonic analogues of topological insulators have been proposed in numerous theoretical...
ChemistryPhys.org

Unlocking radiation-free quantum technology with graphene

"Heavy fermions" are an appealing theoretical way to produce quantum entangled phenomena, but until recently have been observed mostly in dangerously radioactive compounds. A new paper in Physical Review Letters has shown it is possible to make heavy fermions in subtly modified graphene, which is much cheaper and safer. Rare-earth...
Chemistryarxiv.org

The effect of rippling on the mechanical properties of graphene

Graphene is the stiffest material known so far but, due to its one-atom thickness, it is also very bendable. Consequently, free-standing graphene exhibit ripples that has major effects on its elastic properties. Here we will summarize three experiments where the influence of rippling is essential to address the results. Firstly, we observed that atomic vacancies lessen the negative thermal expansion coefficient of free-standing graphene. We also observed an increase of the Young's modulus with global applied strain and with the introduction of small density defects that we attributed to the decrease of rippling. Here, we will focus on a surprising feature observed in the data: the experiments consistently indicate that only the rippling with wavelengths between 5-10nm influences the mechanics of graphene. The rippling responsible of the negative TEC and anomalous elasticity is thought to be dynamic, i.e. flexural phonons. However, flexural phonons with these wavelengths should have minor effects on the mechanics of graphene, therefore other mechanisms must be considered to address our observations. We propose static ripples as one of the key elements to correctly understand the thermomechanics of graphene and suggest that rippling arises naturally due to a competition of symmetry breaking and anharmonic fluctuations.
ChemistryPhys.org

Stretching changes the electronic properties of graphene

The electronic properties of graphene can be specifically modified by stretching the material evenly, say researchers at the University of Basel. These results open the door to the development of new types of electronic components. Graphene consists of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice. The...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Graphene battery market to grow steadily

The market research report studies the global Graphene battery market by technology, application, and region. The global Graphene battery Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.1%, during the forecast period 2021-2027. The study is based upon analysis of various market determinants considering the history data 2017-2019, base year 2020. This market research report also studies the global market competition landscape, risks and entry barriers, sales and value channels and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Industrykentlive.news

New rare side effect added to official list for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

A new side effect has been listed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by a top UK medicines watchdog. Heart inflammation has been linked to the two jabs, as several cases have been reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has updated its safety information for both jabs...
IndustryCNBC

What the impending rubber 'apocalypse' means for the U.S. economy

Rubber is a critical raw material needed for car tires, personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, and many more everyday products. Anytime you're going anywhere, you're using rubber. Now, supply chain disruptions have thrown the rubber industry into a tailspin. "We could be on the cusp of a...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Perovskites get a $14m boost

Scientists in the U.S. are setting up a research project to focus on perovskite solar cells, having received $14 million from the Department of Energy (DOE). The Perovskite Photovoltaic Accelerator for Commercializing Technologies Center is being led by Sandia National Laboratories (SNL), with input from several other U.S.-based research institutes and companies.
Technologytechxplore.com

Radiofrequency transistors based on high-purity carbon nanotube arrays

Most next generation wireless communication technologies require integrated radiofrequency devices that can operate at frequencies greater than 90 GHz. Two of the semiconductors most widely used to fabricate radiofrequency devices are silicon complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) field-effect transistors (FETs) and transistors based on III-V compound semiconductors, particularly GaAs. Both these semiconductor...
ChemistryPhys.org

Hybrid enzyme catalysts synthesized by a de novo approach for expanding biocatalysis

The two major challenges in industrial enzymatic catalysis are the limited number of chemical reaction types that are catalyzed by enzymes and the instability of enzymes under harsh conditions in industrial catalysis. Both expanding enzyme catalysis to a larger substrate scope and greater variety of chemical reactions and tuning the microenvironment surrounding enzyme molecules to achieve high enzyme performance are urgently needed.
ChemistryNature.com

Highly active and selective oxygen reduction to HO on boron-doped carbon for high production rates

Oxygen reduction reaction towards hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) provides a green alternative route for H2O2 production, but it lacks efficient catalysts to achieve high selectivity and activity simultaneously under industrial-relevant production rates. Here we report a boron-doped carbon (B-C) catalyst which can overcome this activity-selectivity dilemma. Compared to the state-of-the-art oxidized carbon catalyst, B-C catalyst presents enhanced activity (saving more than 210 mV overpotential) under industrial-relevant currents (up to 300 mA cm−2) while maintaining high H2O2 selectivity (85–90%). Density-functional theory calculations reveal that the boron dopant site is responsible for high H2O2 activity and selectivity due to low thermodynamic and kinetic barriers. Employed in our porous solid electrolyte reactor, the B-C catalyst demonstrates a direct and continuous generation of pure H2O2 solutions with high selectivity (up to 95%) and high H2O2 partial currents (up to ~400 mA cm−2), illustrating the catalyst’s great potential for practical applications in the future.
ChemistryNature.com

Phase management in single-crystalline vanadium dioxide beams

A systematic study of various metal-insulator transition (MIT) associated phases of VO2, including metallic R phase and insulating phases (T, M1, M2), is required to uncover the physics of MIT and trigger their promising applications. Here, through an oxide inhibitor-assisted stoichiometry engineering, we show that all the insulating phases can be selectively stabilized in single-crystalline VO2 beams at room temperature. The stoichiometry engineering strategy also provides precise spatial control of the phase configurations in as-grown VO2 beams at the submicron-scale, introducing a fresh concept of phase transition route devices. For instance, the combination of different phase transition routes at the two sides of VO2 beams gives birth to a family of single-crystalline VO2 actuators with highly improved performance and functional diversity. This work provides a substantial understanding of the stoichiometry-temperature phase diagram and a stoichiometry engineering strategy for the effective phase management of VO2.
PhysicsNature.com

Anomalous and anisotropic nonlinear susceptibility in the proximate Kitaev magnet α-RuCl

The leading order nonlinear (NL) susceptibility, χ3, in a paramagnet is negative and diverges as T → 0. This divergence is destroyed when spins correlate and the NL response provides unique insights into magnetic order. Dimensionality, exchange interaction, and preponderance of quantum effects all imprint their signatures in the NL magnetic response. Here, we study the NL susceptibilities in the proximate Kitaev magnet α-RuCl3, which differs from the expected antiferromagnetic behavior. For T < Tc = 7.5 K and field B in the ab-plane, we obtain contrasting NL responses in low (<2 T) and high field regions. For low fields, the NL behavior is dominated by a quadratic response (positive χ2), which shows a rapid rise below Tc. This large χ2 > 0 implies a broken sublattice symmetry of magnetic order at low temperatures. Classical Monte Carlo (CMC) simulations in the standard K − H − Γ model secure such a quadratic B dependence of M, only for T ≈ Tc with χ2 being zero as T → 0. It is also zero for all temperatures in exact diagonalization calculations. On the other hand, we find an exclusive cubic term (χ3) that describes the high field NL behavior well. χ3 is large and positive both below and above Tc crossing zero only for T > 50 K. In contrast, for B ∥ c-axis, no separate low/high field behaviors are measured and only a much smaller χ3 is apparent.
Softwareaithority.com

ColdQuanta Reaches Quantum Computer Milestone By Demonstrating Immense Scalability Of ‘Cold Atom’ Processor Approach

Latest Advancement Solidifies Cold Atom Pioneer’s Technology; Accelerates Readiness of ColdQuanta’s 100 Qubit Cold Atom Quantum Computer. ColdQuanta, the leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, announced it has achieved a significant milestone in the development of its Quantum Computer by trapping and addressing 100 qubits in a large, dense 2-D cold atom array. On track to be available later this year, the digital gate-based quantum computer (code named “Hilbert”) will be among the most powerful in the world using pristine qubits that have the stability of atomic clocks to massively scale qubit count beyond what is possible with other quantum computing approaches.
ChemistryNature.com

Corrosion of ternary borosilicate glass in acidic solution studied in operando by fluid-cell Raman spectroscopy

Fluid-cell Raman spectroscopy is a space and time-resolving application allowing in operando studies of dynamic processes during solution–solid interactions. A currently heavily debated example is the corrosion mechanism of borosilicate glasses, which are the favoured material for the immobilization of high-level nuclear waste. With an upgraded fluid-cell lid design made entirely from the glass sample itself, we present the polymerization of the surface alteration layer over time in an initially acidic environment, including the differentiation between pore and surface-adsorbed water within it. Our results support an interface-coupled dissolution-precipitation model, which opposes traditional ion-exchange models for the corrosion mechanism. A sound description of the corrosion mechanism is essential for reliable numerical models to predict the corrosion rate of nuclear waste glasses during long-term storage in a geological repository.
ScienceNature.com

A new approach to precise mapping of local temperature fields in submicrometer aqueous volumes

Nanodiamonds hosting temperature-sensing centers constitute a closed thermodynamic system. Such a system prevents direct contact of the temperature sensors with the environment making it an ideal environmental insensitive nanosized thermometer. A new design of a nanodiamond thermometer, based on a 500-nm luminescent nanodiamond embedded into the inner channel of a glass submicron pipette is reported. All-optical detection of temperature, based on spectral changes of the emission of “silicon-vacancy” centers with temperature, is used. We demonstrate the applicability of the thermometric tool to the study of temperature distribution near a local heater, placed in an aqueous medium. The calculated and experimental values of temperatures are shown to coincide within measurement error at gradients up to 20 °C/μm. Until now, temperature measurements on the submicron scale at such high gradients have not been performed. The new thermometric tool opens up unique opportunities to answer the urgent paradigm-shifting questions of cell physiology thermodynamics.
ChemistryNature.com

Fabricating polyoxometalates-stabilized single-atom site catalysts in confined space with enhanced activity for alkynes diboration

Effecting the synergistic function of single metal atom sites and their supports is of great importance to achieve high-performance catalysts. Herein, we successfully fabricate polyoxometalates (POMs)-stabilized atomically dispersed platinum sites by employing three-dimensional metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) as the finite spatial skeleton to govern the accessible quantity, spatial dispersion, and mobility of metal precursors around each POM unit. The isolated single platinum atoms (Pt1) are steadily anchored in the square-planar sites on the surface of monodispersed Keggin-type phosphomolybdic acid (PMo) in the cavities of various MOFs, including MIL-101, HKUST-1, and ZIF-67. In contrast, either the absence of POMs or MOFs yielded only platinum nanoparticles. Pt1-PMo@MIL-101 are seven times more active than the corresponding nanoparticles in the diboration of phenylacetylene, which can be attributed to the synergistic effect of the preconcentration of organic reaction substrates by porous MOFs skeleton and the decreased desorption energy of products on isolated Pt atom sites.

