Man in Butler County seriously injured in shooting, sheriff's office searching for suspect

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man in Butler County was transported to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries after he was shot in the chest Monday evening. The shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of SW Anemone Road, near SW 146th and Butler Road. A supervisor with the Butler County dispatch confirms a man in his 50s got into a fight with someone and was shot in the chest.