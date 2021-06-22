Sequans Adopts Cadence RF Solution for Next-Gen 5G IoT Platform
Article By : Cadence Design Systems Inc. Sequans has successfully adopted Cadence's RF solutions to develop its next-generation 5G IoT platform. Sequans Communications S.A. has successfully adopted the Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Virtuoso RF Solution, including the Spectre X RF Simulator and EMX Planar 3D Solver, for high-frequency RF harmonic balance and electromagnetic (EM) analysis and signoff, to develop its next-generation 5G IoT platform. Sequans also used the Cadence AWR Visual System Simulator (VSS) software to predict and measure overall system performance and functionality in support of the 5G New Radio (NR) and internet of things (IoT) communication standards. The comprehensive, full-suite solution from Cadence enabled Sequans engineers to achieve a 2X performance improvement versus its legacy solution and reduce time to market while ensuring a high level of accuracy.www.eetasia.com