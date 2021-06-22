Sequans Adopts Cadence RF Solution for Next-Gen 5G IoT Platform

The IoT powers some of the most critical use cases in the enterprise – including physical security and access control – yet there’s a huge IT pain point that no one is addressing: the need for automating the security and management of IT devices. Enterprises today have hundreds, or thousands, or even tens of thousands of IoT devices to manage and secure – but their IT teams have no centralized way of automating the day-to-day operations of these devices once they are deployed in the field. With more devices becoming IP-enabled every day, they have become a management liability.