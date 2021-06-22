Synopsys to Acquire BISTel Semiconductor and FPD Units
Synopsys Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) solutions from BISTel, a leader in engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing, headquartered in South Korea. When completed, the acquisition will broaden Synopsys' industry-leading process control solutions for semiconductor fabs with an integrated and comprehensive yield management and prediction solution to enhance manufacturing quality and efficiency. The acquisition will also add a team of experienced engineers to accelerate technology development using real-time manufacturing predictive analysis.