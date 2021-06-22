Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Synopsys to Acquire BISTel Semiconductor and FPD Units

Electronic Engineering Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArticle By : Synopsys Inc. Synopsys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) solutions from BISTel. Synopsys Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) solutions from BISTel, a leader in engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing, headquartered in South Korea. When completed, the acquisition will broaden Synopsys’ industry-leading process control solutions for semiconductor fabs with an integrated and comprehensive yield management and prediction solution to enhance manufacturing quality and efficiency. The acquisition will also add a team of experienced engineers to accelerate technology development using real-time manufacturing predictive analysis.

www.eetasia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor#Fpd#Global Economy#Smart Manufacturing#Fpd Units#Synopsys Inc#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
South Korea
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 26,259 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $21,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessElectronic Engineering Times

Anritsu and Samsung Extend Collaboration to 5G Release 16

Article By : Anritsu Corp. Anritsu and Samsung have extended their collaboration to deliver the latest 5G Release 16 technology. Anritsu Corp. has successfully verified a number of key 3GPP Release 16 features using its Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A in combination with Samsung Electronics’ System LSI Business latest 5G Exynos Modem.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) to Acquire Lion Semiconductor for $335 Million

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire California-based Lion Semiconductor for $335 million in cash. This acquisition brings unique intellectual property and products for power applications in smartphones, laptops and other devices and accelerates growth of the company's high-performance mixed-signal business. Lion is expected to be immediately accretive to GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share, contributing approximately $60 million in revenue between deal close and the end of FY22.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Potential Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Magnetic Sensing Chips Market Report 2021 Key Players Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sanken Electric Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Diodes, NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Global Coronavirus pandemic has impacted all industries across the globe, Magnetic Sensing Chips market being no exception. As Global economy heads towards major recession post 2009 crisis, Cognitive Market Research has published a recent study which meticulously studies impact of this crisis on Global Magnetic Sensing Chips market and suggests possible measures to curtail them. This press release is a snapshot of research study and further information can be gathered by accessing complete report.
BusinessElectronic Engineering Times

Amber, Infineon Partner on Digital Control of Electricity

The chip maker will collaborate to commercialize Amber's technology for digital control of electricity via a silicon architecture. Infineon Technologies and Amber Solutions are collaborating to commercialize Amber’s technology aimed at digital control of electricity via a silicon architecture. The main applications focus on Amber’s patented technologies such as an...
Medical & Biotechchaindrugreview.com

United States Pharmacopeia acquires Pharmatech Associates

ROCKVILLE, Md. – United States Pharmacopeia (USP) has announced the acquisition of Pharmatech Associates. By adding Pharmatech Associates expertise, USP further advances its more than 200-year mission to help ensure access to quality medicines by extending services that assist manufacturers to meet global quality standards across the drug and product lifecycle.
Softwareinvesting.com

Dassault Systemes SE (DAST)

Investing.com - Dassault Systemes reported on Wednesday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Dassault Systemes announced... By Peter Nurse Investing.com - European stock markets edged higher Wednesday, helped by positive corporate earnings, particularly in the banking sector, ahead of the conclusion of... Industry. Software...
Businessnotebookcheck.net

A Chinese-owned firm acquires the UK's largest semiconductor company

Nexperia is a company that makes a range of electronic components, (diodes, MOSFETs, ICs and FETs based on up-to-date gallium nitride (GaN) technology included), and is also known for its recent acquisition of NXP Semiconductors. It is based in the Netherlands; however, it has also become 98.2% owned by Wingtech over the years, in the course of billion-dollar deals.
ScienceScience Daily

Ultrathin semiconductors electrically connected to superconductors

For the first time, University of Basel researchers have equipped an ultrathin semiconductor with superconducting contacts. These extremely thin materials with novel electronic and optical properties could pave the way for previously unimagined applications. Combined with superconductors, they are expected to give rise to new quantum phenomena and find use in quantum technology.
Electronicsmoneyweek.com

The semiconductor shortage will drive an investment boom

“Microchips, long revered as the brains of modern society, have become its biggest headache,” says Andrew Blum in Time. Pandemic-induced shocks to the semiconductor supply chain are “wreaking havoc” in surprising places. When car sales plummeted early in the Covid-19 outbreak, carmakers cut orders for parts, including computer chips (a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

4,962 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Other institutional investors have also recently bought...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Synopsys, Samsung Foundry Extend Partnership Over 3nm GAA Technology

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) Synopsys Fusion Design Platform has enabled Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) Foundry to achieve first-pass silicon success for an advanced, high-performance, and multi-subsystem system-on-chip (SoC), validating the extended power, performance, and area (PPA) benefits of its next-generation, 3-nanometer (nm) gate-all-around (GAA) process technology. Samsung's latest,...
Businessdesign-reuse.com

QuEST Global acquires Synapse Design to Enhance Expertise in Semiconductor and Connected Engineering

This acquisition will enable the company's vision to grow its semiconductor business and add 2,000 engineers within the next four years. -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, has acquired Synapse Design, a Silicon Valley headquartered design and engineering services provider to top-tier semiconductor and systems companies worldwide. This addition will enhance QuEST's capability in providing comprehensive design and consulting services and software development for the semiconductor industry. With this acquisition, the company will be able to offer end-to-end hardware-enabled software solutions to its customers across various industries, including semiconductor, automotive, consumer electronics, networking, and storage systems. Such solutions are especially critical now, as these industries accelerate their efforts to capitalize on the rise of digital technologies and the transformational opportunities arising.
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Synopsis Announces $175M Share Repurchase Program, Collaboration with Samsung

Synopsis, Inc. (SNPS) has signed an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Mizuho Markets Americas. Synopsis, a U.S.-based electronic design automation company, will repurchase its shares worth $175 million. Also, the company announced a collaboration with Samsung’s System LSI Business. According to the share repurchase agreement, Synopsys will buy back approximately...
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

5G Enterprise Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Huawei, SK Telecom, NEC, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise,

A new Research Report published by JCMR under the title Global 5G Enterprise Market (COVID 19 Version) can grow into the world’s most important market which has played an important role in making progressive impacts on the global economy. The Global 5G Enterprise Market Report presents a dynamic vision for concluding and researching market size, market hope and competitive environment. The study is derived from primary and secondary Research and consists of qualitative & Quality analysis. The main company in this Research is Huawei, SK Telecom, NEC, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nokia Networks, ZTE, Cisco, Verizon Communications, CommScope, Fujitsu, Samsung, ATAndT, Juniper Networks.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Condition Monitoring Equipment Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, FLIR Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Condition Monitoring Equipment Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Condition Monitoring Equipment Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Condition Monitoring Equipment processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
SoftwareElectronic Engineering Times

Winbond and Renesas Accelerate Construction of Embedded AI Systems

Winbond has confirmed that its HyperRAM and SpiStack (NOR+NAND) can be operated with Renesas' RZ/A2M Arm-based MPUs. Winbond Electronics Corp. has confirmed that its HyperRAM and SpiStack (NOR+NAND) can be operated with Renesas’ RZ/A2M Arm-based microprocessors (MPUs). Customers of the RZ/A2M can benefit from Winbond’s long-term supply for various types of external memory, including DRAM, NOR Flash, and NAND Flash which are currently the mainstream of embedded systems.
Retailthedallasnews.net

Security Assurance Market is Expected to Boom Worldwide by 2026 | Microsoft, IBM, Avaya, Sogeti

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Security Assurance Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Security Assurance Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Security Assurance market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Security Assurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

June 2021 Global Industrial Internet Chip Market Report PDF 2021 Insights with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by 2069ARM, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, General Electric, Rockwell Automation Inc.

Global Coronavirus pandemic has impacted all industries across the globe, Industrial Internet Chip market being no exception. As Global economy heads towards major recession post 2009 crisis, Cognitive Market Research has published a recent study which meticulously studies impact of this crisis on Global Industrial Internet Chip market and suggests possible measures to curtail them. This press release is a snapshot of research study and further information can be gathered by accessing complete report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy