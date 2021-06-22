Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Customs agents seize nearly $13M in fake Cialis pills, designer labels at California port

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESD1t_0abQM2LV00

LOS ANGELES — Check those labels.

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently seized nearly 58,000 counterfeit products arriving in a containerized cargo shipment from China at the Los Angeles/Long Beach seaport.

The seized items included more than 47,000 erectile dysfunction pills marketed under the brand name Cialis, and more than 10,000 pieces of footwear and apparel in violation of the Christian Dior, Versace, Gucci, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Nike Air and Swoosh designs and registered and recorded trademarks, the agency stated in a news release.

If genuine, the seized merchandise would have had an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of more than $12.7 million.

The seizure was coordinated with import specialists from the Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising; Apparel, Footwear and Textiles; and the Pharmaceuticals, Health and Chemicals Centers of Excellence and Expertise. All of the seized counterfeit items have been turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division, Illicit Pharmaceutical and Counterfeit Unit for further investigation, CPB stated.

“One important aspect of CBP’s vast mission is to protect American consumers and industry from trade fraud,” said Donald R. Kusser, CBP Los Angeles/Long Beach seaport port director. “I am extremely proud of the work performed by CBP Officers at the Los Angeles / Long Beach seaport to prevent illicit goods from entering the United States.”

CBP personnel nationwide seized 26,503 shipments containing counterfeit goods in 2020 that would have been worth nearly $1.3 billion had they been genuine, the agency stated.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Customs#Chanel#Nike Air#Illicit Pharmaceutical#Cpb#American#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
China
News Break
Retail
News Break
Politics
News Break
Trademarks
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
WSB Radio

China orders takedown of 25 apps from ride service Didi

BEIJING — (AP) — China's cyber-regulator ordered 25 apps owned by Didi Global Inc., the country's largest ride-hailing service, be removed from app stores late Friday, citing severe violations of rules against collecting personal data. The Cyberspace Administration of China already ordered the removal of the main Didi app on...
New Bern, NCPosted by
WSB Radio

Russian national living in US gets 5 years in bribery case

NEW BERN, N.C. — (AP) — A Russian national living in North Carolina who had been accused by authorities of involvement in a $150 million kickback scheme while working for a Russian military contractor was hand a five-year prison sentence Friday after his earlier guilty plea on unrelated bribery and visa fraud charges.
TravelPosted by
WSB Radio

United sees more travel rebound, adds flights to warm spots

United Airlines said Friday it will add nearly 150 flights this winter to warm-weather destinations in the U.S. and will also add flights to beach spots in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The airline said its winter schedule to places such as California and Florida will be larger than...
Surfside, FLPosted by
WSB Radio

Surfside condo collapse: Death toll rises to 78

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The death toll continues to rise as crews work on recovering the remains of victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse. As the third weekend of digging through the rubble begins, the death toll has climbed to 78, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced in a news conference Friday, The Associated Press reported.
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Arizona sees biggest jump in cases in 2 months

PHOENIX: Arizona on Friday reported 921 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, the biggest daily increase in two months, as the coronavirus continued to spread among unvaccinated people. The additional cases along with six additional COVID-19 deaths reported Friday increased the state’s pandemic totals to 899,829 cases and 18,009 deaths. The daily...

Comments / 0

Community Policy