FALUN - A trailer and two ATVs stolen from a business just south of Salina early Wednesday morning were later recovered in Falun. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that an early arriving employee of KanEquip, 3637 S. Ninth Street, notified the sheriff's office just before 5 a.m. Wednesday that at least two people with a pickup had hooked up to a trailer behind the building and were pushing two ATVs onto the trailer. The pickup then headed south from the business.