PS5 game deals can save you plenty of cash on not only some of the latest releases, but the classics that should have been in your library all along as well. Now that the console has been out in the wild for a few months launch titles are seeing a depreciation in value. That means you'll be able to find discounts on everything from Demon's Souls to Spider-Man: Miles Morales if you know where to look, and thankfully we're looking everywhere.