Residents in streetcar expansion zones are getting incorrect property tax assessments
Residents outside of designated areas affected by the expansion of the KC Streetcar Project may have received a ‘notice of assessment’ through the mail by mistake. The Transportation Development District (TDD) of Kansas City mailed notices to residents regarding an assessment of properties falling within designated zones. Residents may be alarmed because this notice will affect property taxes and may result in a fee from the city for the 2021 tax year.www.thepitchkc.com