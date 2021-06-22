Cancel
Damon Dash responds to Jay-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ lawsuit

By Ny Magee
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 17 days ago
Roc-A-Fella Records has hit Damon Dash with a lawsuit over his attempts to auction Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt album as an NFT (non-fungible token). Dash claims the lawsuit is nothing more than a scare tactic to block his efforts to sell Jay-Z’s debut album to the highest bidder. Additionally, he tells TMZ that he’s not simply unloading Reasonable Doubt, he’s also attempting to sell his share of Roc-A-Fella.

TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

