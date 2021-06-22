Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Customs agents seize nearly $13M in fake Cialis pills, designer labels at California port

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESD1t_0abQJGaD00

LOS ANGELES — Check those labels.

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently seized nearly 58,000 counterfeit products arriving in a containerized cargo shipment from China at the Los Angeles/Long Beach seaport.

The seized items included more than 47,000 erectile dysfunction pills marketed under the brand name Cialis, and more than 10,000 pieces of footwear and apparel in violation of the Christian Dior, Versace, Gucci, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Nike Air and Swoosh designs and registered and recorded trademarks, the agency stated in a news release.

If genuine, the seized merchandise would have had an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of more than $12.7 million.

The seizure was coordinated with import specialists from the Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising; Apparel, Footwear and Textiles; and the Pharmaceuticals, Health and Chemicals Centers of Excellence and Expertise. All of the seized counterfeit items have been turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division, Illicit Pharmaceutical and Counterfeit Unit for further investigation, CPB stated.

“One important aspect of CBP’s vast mission is to protect American consumers and industry from trade fraud,” said Donald R. Kusser, CBP Los Angeles/Long Beach seaport port director. “I am extremely proud of the work performed by CBP Officers at the Los Angeles / Long Beach seaport to prevent illicit goods from entering the United States.”

CBP personnel nationwide seized 26,503 shipments containing counterfeit goods in 2020 that would have been worth nearly $1.3 billion had they been genuine, the agency stated.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
33K+
Followers
51K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Customs#Chanel#Nike Air#Illicit Pharmaceutical#Cpb#American#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
China
News Break
Retail
News Break
Politics
News Break
Trademarks
Related
New Bern, NCPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Russian national living in US gets 5 years in bribery case

NEW BERN, N.C. — (AP) — A Russian national living in North Carolina who had been accused by authorities of involvement in a $150 million kickback scheme while working for a Russian military contractor was hand a five-year prison sentence Friday after his earlier guilty plea on unrelated bribery and visa fraud charges.
Florida StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Mayor: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 78

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 78 on Friday, a number the mayor called “heartbreaking” as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Another 62 people remain unaccounted for. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella...

Comments / 0

Community Policy