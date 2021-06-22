Digitization, Automation, AI Define Role of Human Agents in Insurance Industry

CEO of Season Group, a vertically integrated Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider, and SG Wireless, a full-stack IoT provider. The pace of digitalization is faster than ever, and this has been turbocharged during the pandemic, as human connections and transactions have been limited to virtual ones. I remember distinctively the sense of helplessness I felt when our overseas facilities, which usually seemed so close, suddenly felt so far away and out of reach as one country after another announced travel restrictions. It was as if my inability to travel to the sites and see my colleagues prevented me from giving all the support that I wished to give. However, this sense of distance disappeared with the embrace of technologies that connected me with my colleagues overseas via a call or text message.