Digitization, Automation, AI Define Role of Human Agents in Insurance Industry

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 17 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation hold a lot of promise for the insurance industry. When used correctly both have the ability to benefit companies, agents and policy holders. AI algorithms can create risk profiles in minutes or even seconds, enabling instant quotes and opening the market up to a wave of new products.(1) However, AI cannot and will not replace agents when it comes to relationship building. Instead, the role of AI should be to enhance and enrich the agent’s job, giving him or her more tools and products to help develop new client relationships and strengthen existing ones.

