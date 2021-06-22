Warriors’ Steph Curry won’t join Team USA at Tokyo Olympics
All indications are that Curry took some time to make his decision, with a report two weeks ago suggesting that he was "50-50" on playing. By not participating, he'll ensure himself a five-month hiatus between games — sufficient time to recover from a draining 2020-21 season in which he played at an MVP-caliber level despite an undermanned supporting cast. With Klay Thompson recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, Draymond Green is expected to be the only Golden State player in Tokyo.www.warriorscentral.com