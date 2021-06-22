Cancel
NBA

Warriors’ Steph Curry won’t join Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll indications are that Curry took some time to make his decision, with a report two weeks ago suggesting that he was "50-50" on playing. By not participating, he'll ensure himself a five-month hiatus between games — sufficient time to recover from a draining 2020-21 season in which he played at an MVP-caliber level despite an undermanned supporting cast. With Klay Thompson recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, Draymond Green is expected to be the only Golden State player in Tokyo.

