Warriors’ Steph Curry won’t join Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

Draymond Green has consistently been one of the best defensive players in the entire NBA over the last decade although when it comes to his offensive game, he has received a ton of criticism. Despite this, Green plays on a team with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson which means he doesn't really need to be good on offense. All he has to do is come up with big defensive stops and facilitate whenever it is asked of him. This strategy has gotten him four NBA titles and next year, the Warriors could find themselves as contenders again.