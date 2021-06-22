Report: Chiefs’ Frank Clark arrested on felony weapons charge

Chris Jones simply continues to be one of the better defensive linemen that the NFL has to offer. While the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyrann Mathieu may take most of the limelight in Kansas City, Jones is a key piece to what the team does defensively. Heading into this season, the club is said to be working Jones as not just a defensive tackle, but as an edge rusher as well. This is an effort by the Chiefs to apply better pressure on the quarterback and Jones has shown the ability to succeed in limited opportunities lining up on the edge. If Jones thrives in this role, that could bring a new dynamic to the Chiefs’ front-seven and make them that much more of a force in the AFC as they look to rebound from their loss in Super Bowl LV.