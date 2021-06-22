Federal appeals court puts a hold on decision to overturn CA assault weapons ban
A federal appeals court blocked a federal judge’s decision to overturn California’s three-decade-old ban on assault weapons. A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay of the original decision by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego. On June 4, Benitez ruled that the state’s definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states.kesq.com