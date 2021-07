The Islanders and their fans have had to endure arena drama for decades. It’s finally coming to an end with the opening of the Islanders’ magnificent new home UBS Arena at Belmont Park this fall. With the move to the old place, the Islanders will finally close the doors on their long and storied history at Nassau Coliseum. It’s a building that the Islanders said goodbye to in 2015 before moving to Brooklyn, returned to part-time in 2018 and was their full-time home again this past season setting the scene for the opening of UBS Arena.