NCAA student-athletes can get same benefits permitted other students, Supreme Court rules

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com
Newsday
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent-athletes in college sports won a significant victory on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court decided that the NCAA may not regulate or restrict benefits to them that are permitted other students. The 9-0 decision upholds a lower-court ruling that said the NCAA’s rules restricting forms of educational compensation were...

College Sportsmensjournal.com

The NCAA’s Supreme Court Blowout Is a Sign of Things to Come

The NCAA went to the Supreme Court in March with high hopes. Arguing before the justices in NCAA v. Alston, college sports’ governing body made the case that it knew what was best for the sports and the athletes who play them—and as a result, the NCAA should get broad deference from the court in setting rules limiting the compensation of those athletes.
Dartmouth

Under new NCAA policy, Dartmouth student-athletes can now earn payment

Student-athletes are now able to profit off of their name, image or likeness and are no longer prohibited from receiving “non-cash education-related benefits.”. On July 1, the NCAA adopted a new policy that will allow almost half a million student-athletes across the country to profit off of deals based on their name, image or likeness. On the same day, the Ivy League affirmed this decision and modified its existing rules to allow student-athletes to participate in NIL activities. New opportunities for student-athletes, who would have previously been in violation of NCAA requirements to maintain their amateur status, include sponsorships, brand deals and endorsements.
College Sportsdailyutahchronicle.com

Brown: Courts Should Support Compensation for Student-Athletes

Growing up, I loved to play EA Sports’ NCAA Football franchise because of its fight songs, real stadiums and a University of Utah cover athlete. But my perception changed in September 2013, when a name, image and likeness (NIL) lawsuit canceled the franchise. This change was when I first noticed NCAA’s player compensation issue, followed by many other problems in the NCAA’s history.
College Sportsabovethelaw.com

Student Athletes 1, NCAA Nil

The gold rush has begun. In the short period since the Supreme Court’s unanimous affirmance in NCAA v. Alston that existing restrictions on providing education-related benefits to student-athletes at NCAA schools were improper, a quick-fire series of developments has unfolded. On Wednesday, the NCAA issued a “uniform interim policy suspending NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports,” with near-immediate effect. And within minutes of the policy going into place after midnight last Thursday, the first sponsorship deals with NCAA student-athletes were struck. At a minimum, that flurry of deal announcements is evidence of the pent-up commercial demand for student-athlete endorsements, fueled both by the tremendous interest in college athletics by the general public, as well as the savvy use of social media by student-athletes themselves.
College Sportsbloomberglaw.com

College Athlete Pay Suit Confronts NCAA’s Supreme Court Loss (2)

A federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania that seeks to win collegiate athletes the right to compensation as employees is one of the first to consider the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision against the NCAA’s limits on education-related benefits for sports stars. The proposed collective and class action in the U.S. District...
California Stateijpr.org

Supreme Court, NCAA Decisions Embolden Advocates For College Athlete Compensation In California

Advocates for college athlete compensation in California are on a hot streak. First the state passed a first-in-the-nation law allowing players to sign paid endorsement deals, and 20 states followed its example. Now, with both a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision and a National Collegiate Athletic Association rule change challenging the idea that students shouldn’t make money from athletics, legislators are pushing to move up the effective date of the California law to this fall and expand it to cover community college athletes.
PoliticsWLOS.com

Gov. Cooper signs executive order on NCAA student-athlete compensation in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the NCAA's historical new rules taking effect this week allowing student-athlete compensation, Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order keeping in line with the new collegiate rules Friday, July 2. The new NCAA rules allow nearly a half-million student-athletes to start earning money based on...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: Court victory over NCAA may not benefit all athletes

Don’t get so excited yet about all the news of rising wages for college athletes and workers. The increases often mask other cuts in compensation. Last week the U.S. Supreme Court made a decision that may change college sports. The judges ruled that the National Collegiate Athletic Association can’t act as a cartel to restrict how student athletes are paid. It means athletes may be paid in new ways; so long as the compensation is related to their education. Things like semesters abroad, internships and even money for graduate school are now on the table. The ruling also opens the door to future lawsuits, which could mean cash payments are next. It’s seen as a win for players, but it may be a Pyrrhic victory, because as we’ve seen in other jobs, often when regulation expands or changes how workers are compensated, something else gets taken away.
College Sportsdefendernetwork.com

Latest NCAA ruling by SCOTUS means student-athletes now free to cash in

When the clock struck midnight Thursday morning, college athletics as we have known them changed. Many will argue things changed for the better. Reacting to last week’s Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA instituted an interim plan that will allow college athletes across the board to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) and still maintain their college eligibility. The plan is a landmark agreement that the Division I Council voted to recommend to the Division I Board of Directors on erlier this week.
Corsicana, TXDallas News

After Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA is finally getting what it deserves. And now players can too.

Before today’s sermon, let me remind you about the story of Shannon Woolsey, a cheerleader from Houston who went to Navarro College in Corsicana and by sheer dumb luck ended up on a Netflix series last year called Cheer. By the time the show had run its course, Woolsey had accumulated more than 250,000 Instagram followers. Now she earns up to $5,000 each time she posts about Reebok, one of several companies paying for her pitch.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeesun.com

NCAA Expands Income Opportunities for Student-Athletes

U.S. college athletes nationwide are now allowed to profit from the use of their name, image and likeness, the NCAA announced Wednesday. The National Collegiate Athletic Association's board of directors voted to overturn an increasingly controversial rule that prohibited athletes from leveraging their popularity for business pursuits, marking a historic shift toward an era of increased financial opportunities for student athletes.

