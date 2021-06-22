NCAA student-athletes can get same benefits permitted other students, Supreme Court rules

Don’t get so excited yet about all the news of rising wages for college athletes and workers. The increases often mask other cuts in compensation. Last week the U.S. Supreme Court made a decision that may change college sports. The judges ruled that the National Collegiate Athletic Association can’t act as a cartel to restrict how student athletes are paid. It means athletes may be paid in new ways; so long as the compensation is related to their education. Things like semesters abroad, internships and even money for graduate school are now on the table. The ruling also opens the door to future lawsuits, which could mean cash payments are next. It’s seen as a win for players, but it may be a Pyrrhic victory, because as we’ve seen in other jobs, often when regulation expands or changes how workers are compensated, something else gets taken away.