YOUR HEALTH: Reducing your kid's radiation risk

Today on Afternoon Live, cardiologist from Providence Heart Clinic in Seaside, Dr. Robert Morse, joined Kara on the show to share about Providence Health's heart to start program and how it has helped their patients! According to Providence Health, their program meets patients where they are, literally and figuratively speaking. Rather than focusing on pace or ability, they encourage taking several small steps (i.e. weekly training) and working toward a remarkable finish (i.e. goal event) where they can celebrate each other as a community. Dr. Morse also shared several success stories and the biggest motivating factor for his patients. He also offers ways to improve your lifestyle that will also improve your heart health.