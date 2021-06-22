Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

New Home Sales Slipped MoM, Posted a 32.6% Increase YoY in May, Zonda Reports

By PRWeb
Times Union
 17 days ago

Consumers continued to tour new home communities and sign contracts in May at a strong pace. Today, the experts at Zonda, the housing industry’s foremost advisors, released the New Home Pending Sales Index (PSI) for May 2021. The New Home PSI shows pending sales fell month-over-month but increased year-over-year across the United States. The index is a leading residential real estate indicator based on the number of new home sales contracts signed across the country.

www.timesunion.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Home Sales#Housing Market#Baselined#The New Home Psi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
New York City, NYcnybj.com

New York closed home sales jump 43 percent in May

ALBANY — New York realtors sold 10,694 previously-owned homes in May, up 43.2 percent from 7,467 homes sold in the year-ago month as the housing market stayed hot. Pending sales in May went up even more, almost doubling, indicating that further large increases in closed sales are coming in in the next couple of months. That’s according to the New York State Association of Realtors (NYSAR)’s May housing-market report issued June 22.
Real Estatebaybusinessnews.com

Mobile Area Residential Real Estate Report Released

According to the Mobile Area Association of REALTORS 2021 May Market Resource, reported by Alabama Newscenter, May home sales increased 26.7% year-over-year (Y/Y) from 423 to 536 closed transactions in Mobile, marking 12 consecutive months of Y/Y gains. Sales increased 4.3% from April, and sales are now up 19.7% year-to-date. The median sales price in May was $214,400, a record high, an increase of 28.8% from one year ago and an increase of 12.8% from April. Homes sold in May averaged 22 days on the market, a record low and 27 days fewer than in May 2020. In new construction, the 45 homes sold represent 8.4% of all residential sales in the area in May. Total sales increased 45.2% Y/Y. The median sales price in May was $278,900, an increase of 23.5% from one year ago and a decrease of 5.4% from April.
Real Estatesmcorridornews.com

Pending home sales bounce back 8% in May

Pending home sales rose 8% in May from the prior month and 13.1% from one year ago. The May 2021 Pending Home Sales Index of 114.7 is the highest reading for May since 2005. Contract signings rose in all regions in May compared to the prior month and one year ago.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

More Homes, Fewer Buyers: The U.S. Housing Market Is Starting to Stabilize

The lopsided housing market in the U.S. is starting to right itself, albeit slowly, according to a report Friday from Redfin. New listings for homes rose 4% in the four weeks ending July 4, compared to the same time last year, the data found. They were also up 3% from the same four weeks in 2019, marking the first time new listings exceeded the 2019 levels since the beginning of the year.
House Rentmpamag.com

Yardi Matrix reveals multifamily rent growth forecast

Most markets saw an improvement in rent growth in May, as more states and cities start to reopen thanks to vaccine rollouts. A multifamily report from Yardi Matrix revealed that rent growth was up by 0.88% in May, the largest month-over-month rent gain recorded in the report’s history. Yardi expects this trend to continue in the short term.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Mortgage Rates Slide Again | July 8, 2021

Mortgage rates are lower again today. The interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate loan is 3.31%, down 0.029 percentage points from yesterday. Rates for all other loan categories are also lower, with the biggest changes occurring with the 7/1 and 10/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. As mortgage rates continue to move lower,...
Real EstateBaton Rouge Business Report

Scarcity, high prices cause US mortgage applications to sink

Mortgage demand fell for the second week in a row, sinking to the lowest level since early 2020 as low inventory and high home prices continue to weigh on the housing market, CNBC reports. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index, mortgage applications decreased by 1.8% last week,...
Hudson, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Region sees double-digit increase in home sales

HUDSON VALLEY – The City of New York was ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic leading many downstate residents fleeing to the northern suburbs and exurbs. That has been borne out by a sharp increase in home sales in the Hudson Valley counties, according to the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors.
Real Estaterealtrends.com

Buyers want second chance at housing market

Worried about a housing market crash? Don’t be. Demand remains strong, and inventory is moving back up. Here’s a market update from Brian Buffini’s midyear real estate report. In May, the median price of an existing home in the U.S. soared to a record-high $350,300, up 23.6% from the same...
Iowa Statekmaland.com

May sets more records for the sale of homes in Iowa

(Ames) -- The report on May sales from the Iowa Association of Realtors confirms the housing market remains hot. Jen Burkamper of Ames is the group’s president. “I’ve been doing this for 21 years and I have not seen a market this crazy,” Burkamper says. May continued what has been...
Albany County, NYTimes Union

New construction increasing home inventory

A bump in the number of homes listed for sale in the Capital Region in May helped ease the problem of low inventory, but the lack of available homes to buy remains an issue in the residential real estate market. There were 1,762 new listings in May, the latest data...
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

U.S. pending home sales unexpectedly rise in May

(Reuters) -Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose by the most in 11 months in May driven by a decline in mortgage rates as well as an uptick in listings. The increase could signal some imminent relief from the shortage of homes for sale that has weighed on sales and driven residential property prices to record highs.
Real Estatejack1065.com

U.S. pending home sales increase to highest reading for May since 2005

(Reuters) -Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes rose strongly in May to the highest level for that month since 2005. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, rose 8.0% to 114.7. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast pending home sales would decline 0.8% percent.
Missouri Statekmmo.com

MISSOURI REALTORS® REPORTS HOME SALES UP IN MAY

More properties were sold in the month of May this year than May 2020 by Missouri Realtors®. In May, Missouri Realtors® sold 8,247 residential properties. This was a 27.2 percent increase compared to May 2020. Of those sales, the average residential property sold for $261,341. Compared to the average sale price of $214,764 in May of 2020, this was a 21.7-percent increase. The median residential sale price also grew substantially from $182,000 in 2020 to $220,000 in 2021- a 20.9-percent increase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy