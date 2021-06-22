Cowher feeling the luck of the Irish

Irish eyes were smiling at Heinz Field on Monday night, and no St. Patrick's Day didn't come early to Pittsburgh. The home of the black and gold was intertwined with green for the night at the Ireland Funds Pittsburgh 'A Summer Soiree,' an event late Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney not only created, but also poured his heart into. The event, normally called the Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala, normally takes place on St. Patrick's Day, but was canceled in 2020 and rescheduled for 2021 because of the pandemic and honored Steelers Hall of Fame Coach Bill Cowher and Manchester Bidwell's Bill Strickland.