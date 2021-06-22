Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Cowher feeling the luck of the Irish

By Teresa Varley
steelers.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrish eyes were smiling at Heinz Field on Monday night, and no St. Patrick's Day didn't come early to Pittsburgh. The home of the black and gold was intertwined with green for the night at the Ireland Funds Pittsburgh 'A Summer Soiree,' an event late Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney not only created, but also poured his heart into. The event, normally called the Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala, normally takes place on St. Patrick's Day, but was canceled in 2020 and rescheduled for 2021 because of the pandemic and honored Steelers Hall of Fame Coach Bill Cowher and Manchester Bidwell's Bill Strickland.

www.steelers.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Crafton, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Rooney
Person
Bill Cowher
Person
Bill Strickland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Patrick#Golf#American Football#Irish#Hall Of Fame#Founder Executive#North Sider#The Donnie Irish Band#The Burke Conroy School#American National Anthem#The Ireland Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Country
Japan
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Posted by
NBC News

Students don't need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors, and is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.

Comments / 0

Community Policy