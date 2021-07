COLUMBUS — Eligible industries and businesses in Southeastern Ohio are being encouraged to apply for newly available COVID-19 relief grants. “With these programs now available, Ohioans have a tremendous opportunity to make up for their losses caused by the pandemic,” said state Sen. Frank Hoagland, R-Mingo Junction. “I was proud to vote for these important pieces of legislation alongside my colleagues, and encourage everyone in southeast Ohio to take advantage of these opportunities, if they qualify.”