Braves' Kyle Muller: Takes loss in first start

Kyle Muller started the game as well as you could want, by striking out the side in the top of the first. Acuna led off the home first with a walk, although the more traditional way this time. Alcantara was clearly not sharp, as he then walked Freddie. Unfortunately, Ozzie, Austin, and Dansby all went down in order, stranding Ronald and Freddie. Muller and Alcantara each cruised through the second inning without much trouble, but Muller blinked first in the third inning, as a single from Berti and a sac bunt from Alcantara set up Berti on second before Jazz Chisholm brought him home with a single of his own. To be fair, Berti and Chisholm’s singles each had an xBA of less than .500. Kyle lost his command at this point, walking Marte, and requiring a mound visit from Kranitz after going 2-0 down to Cooper. Muller started throwing strikes again, but Cooper took one at the bottom of the zone and turned on it for an RBI single, before he was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double on a nice relay by Dansby. Muller got a quick lineout from Aguilar to stop the bleeding there.