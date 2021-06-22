Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves' Kyle Muller: Takes loss in first start

CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Muller (0-1) took the loss in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets, allowing one run on one hit and two walks across four innings. He struck out three. Muller made his first major-league appearance in relief June 16, allowing two runs on four hits in one inning against the Red Sox. He was sent back to Triple-A shortly after the rough first appearance but still got the call to start the first half of Monday's twin bill. He fared much better in his first big-league start, as the lone run charged to him came on a walk, pair of productive outs and wild pitch in the first inning. The left-hander was called up as the 27th man for the doubleheader, so unless Atlanta makes another transaction, he'll likely be heading back to Triple-A Gwinnett following Game 2.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Muller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mets#The Red Sox#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTalking Chop

Braves’ offense continues to scuffle in 3-2 loss

Kyle Muller started the game as well as you could want, by striking out the side in the top of the first. Acuna led off the home first with a walk, although the more traditional way this time. Alcantara was clearly not sharp, as he then walked Freddie. Unfortunately, Ozzie, Austin, and Dansby all went down in order, stranding Ronald and Freddie. Muller and Alcantara each cruised through the second inning without much trouble, but Muller blinked first in the third inning, as a single from Berti and a sac bunt from Alcantara set up Berti on second before Jazz Chisholm brought him home with a single of his own. To be fair, Berti and Chisholm’s singles each had an xBA of less than .500. Kyle lost his command at this point, walking Marte, and requiring a mound visit from Kranitz after going 2-0 down to Cooper. Muller started throwing strikes again, but Cooper took one at the bottom of the zone and turned on it for an RBI single, before he was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double on a nice relay by Dansby. Muller got a quick lineout from Aguilar to stop the bleeding there.
MLBYardbarker

Kyle Muller is here to stay

Following a rocky major-league debut, which came out of the bullpen, Muller has been nothing short of spectacular in his first two big-league starts. On June 21st against the Mets, Muller cruised through four innings in just 56 pitches. The only run he allowed came on a wild pitch in the first inning, and he likely would have gone much deeper if it wasn’t a seven-inning game. Because of that, Brian Snitker had to turn to his bench earlier in an attempt to capitalize against Jacob DeGrom. However, Muller proved it wasn’t a fluke this past Sunday against the Reds. The lumbering lefty struck out nine over five scoreless innings and allowed just three baserunners (two walks, one hit) in a game the Braves desperately needed to win.
MLBSeattle Times

Muller gets 1st career win, Braves beat Reds 4-0 for split

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley hit solo homers, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Sunday to split a four-game series. Muller (1-1) who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game, retired the first seven...
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Acuña hits revenge homer, Muller mighty on mound as Braves blank Reds

Ronald Acuña Jr. exacted revenge on a pitch near his head with a mammoth home run and rookie Kyle Muller allowed just one hit in five shutout innings in his second major league start as the visiting Atlanta Braves earned a four-game series split with a 4-0 win Sunday over the Cincinnati Reds.
MLBCBS Sports

Atlanta Braves

Muller (1-1) fired five shutout innings Sunday, yielding just one hit and two walks while earning a win over the Reds. He struck out nine batters. Muller was outstanding in his third big-league appearance, mowing through Cincinnati's lineup on the way to his first career win. He allowed just three base runners and worked himself out of a small jam with two on and one out in the third inning. The 6-foot-7 rookie now owns a 13:4 K:BB alongside a 2.70 ERA through 10 frames. Muller is projected to face the Marlins at home next weekend assuming he gets another turn in the rotation.
MLBFOX Sports

Muller expected to start as Atlanta hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (34-46, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (40-41, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-7, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Braves: Kyle Muller (1-1, 2.70 ERA, .90 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head to take on the Atlanta...
MLBTalking Chop

Kyle Muller and the Braves look to get back to .500 mark against Marlins

The Atlanta Braves have won three straight and need only one win to get back to the .500 mark for the season. They enter play on Saturday only 3.0 games back from the divisional lead behind the New York Mets but are five games back in the loss column. They also have a relatively easy bunch of games heading into the All-Star break against last-place teams. This is clearly a huge opportunity from a baseball perspective, but yet another incident of the Marlins being a bush-league franchise led by a bush-lead manager and some cowardly pitchers willing to follow him into the abyss of stupidity at the risk of player safety, their own reputations, and general civility provides a backdrop for Saturday’s game. The Marlins once again began a game by hitting Ronald Acuña Jr. which has reignited a feud that has been simmering since Acuña’s arrival in the Major Leagues. The game recap including a recap of the incident itself can be found here, and a summary of the postgame comments from Snitker, Acuna, and Mattingly can be found here.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves recall Orlando Arcia, option Kyle Muller to Gwinnett

In hope of jumpstarting their struggling offense, the Atlanta Braves have recalled Orlando Arcia from Gwinnett. Arcia has hit well for the Stripers all season and recently shifted to left field. To make room on the active roster, Atlanta optioned left-hander Kyle Muller back to Gwinnett. The #Braves today recalled...
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves manage only two runs in loss to Marlins

The Braves couldn’t muster much offense against Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara, resulting in their 3-2 loss Saturday afternoon at Truist Park. The Braves and Marlins have split the first two contests of their three-game series. ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves. Alcantara was superb, allowing one unearned run on...
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

5 takeaways after Braves’ loss to Marlins

The Braves lost to the Marlins 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Truist Park. It was another tough day for the offense, which was stifled by Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara. Both the Braves’ runs were made possible by Miami errors. Here are five takeaways from Saturday:. 1. Outside a 20-run...
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBBleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, Full 2021 MLB Home Run Derby Bracket Revealed

The full eight-man field for the 2021 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby has been revealed. MLB officially confirmed that Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels), Pete Alonso (New York Mets), Juan Soto (Washington Nationals), Trey Mancini (Baltimore Orioles), Matt Olson (Oakland Athletics), Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers), Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals) and Trevor Story (Colorado Rockies) will take part in the July 12 event.
MLBDayton Daily News

McCoy: Pair of home runs doom Reds rookie in loss to Braves

When a pitcher throws 94 pitches, he hopes two misplaced fastballs don’t come back to bite him. But a pair of errant fastballs thrown by Cincinnati Reds rookie pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez bit him for several stitches Friday night against the Atlanta Braves. Those two pitches were slugged for solo home...
MLBYardbarker

If the Braves are going to get back into the race, it starts tonight

As bad as things seem for the Braves, they sit just 4.5 games back with a golden opportunity to close some ground before the All-Star break. That begins tonight with the New York Mets — the team they’re chasing for first place in the NL East. Unfortunately, the Braves have...
MLBMLB

Vote NOW: 3 Braves in running to start ASG

CINCINNATI -- Ronald Acuña Jr., Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies are finalists at their respective positions in this year’s All-Star balloting. Acuña has drawn more votes than any other National League player and both Albies and Freeman drew strong support from voters during the first phase of the balloting. The top three vote-getters at each position advanced to the second phase of voting. You can vote NOW up until Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. The All-Star starters will be announced on Thursday at 9 p.m. on ESPN. Pitchers and reserves will be revealed on July 4 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN. The All-Star Game is July 13 on FOX.
MLBTalking Chop

Castillo shuts down Braves in 4-1 loss

Ian Anderson pitched well, but not well enough to give the Braves a win on Saturday afternoon. A first-inning homer by Jesse Winker and a couple of bad pitches behind in the count were plenty for the Reds to secure the victory behind Luis Castillo, and that was pretty much that, as the Braves lost their second game of this series by a 4-1 score.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.

Comments / 0

Community Policy