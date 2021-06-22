Mets' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 15th save

May struck out one in a perfect seventh inning Tuesday to record his sixth hold of the season in a win over Atlanta. The return of Seth Lugo, who worked the eighth inning in front of closer Edwin Diaz, has pushed May down a spot in the Mets' bullpen pecking order, but the right-hander remains part of the high-leverage crew. On the season, the former Twin has a 3.45 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 38:7 K:BB through 28.2 innings with two wins and a save in addition to his holds.