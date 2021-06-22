Cancel
Mets' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 15th save

 18 days ago

Diaz picked up the save (15) during Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against Atlanta, striking out one in a perfect seventh inning. Diaz bounced back nicely from a shaky outing Friday against the Nationals in which he took the loss while allowing a run. The closer has enjoyed a very strong stretch dating all the way back to May 17, over which he's converted nine of 10 save opportunities, allowing just two earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out 19.

