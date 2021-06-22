Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Consistency is key for Miners

By Gary Fauber The Register-Herald
Posted by 
The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJtim_0abQFSmr00
Tina Laney/For The Register-HeraldMac Danford (3) is greeted at home by Pat Mills after Danford hit a three-run homer in Friday's 14-7 win over Johnstown. TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald

The most common contributor to the West Virginia Miners' success through their first decade was pitching. But there were also strong teams offensively, and the defense normally has done nothing to hurt.

But never in the team's first 10 seasons did manager Tim Epling see as steady a team as this summer's version.

"It's not that we are very, very strong in one particular area. We're just consistent in everything," he said. "Our pitching is adequate, our defense is adequate and our hitting has been adequate. In the past we have had very strong pitching and defense, then one year we would have a very strong hitting team and the defense was subpar. And you overcame those inadequacies that you had.

"This one, it just seems to me, we're above average in everything right now."

The Miners (11-9) are getting solid contributions across the board, which has them in contention for a playoff spot after two straight years of missing out on the postseason. They are 2 1/2 games back of Champion City in the East's Ohio River Valley Division with eight days remaining in the first half.

West Virginia is batting .281 as a team and is averaging 7.7 runs per game. Second baseman Denver Blinn (.433) and first baseman Pat Mills (.422) are third and fifth in the Prospect League. Mills has five home runs and 24 runs batted in, and Blinn has hit seven doubles and driven in 21.

"Those two have been our most consistent players as far as hitting goes," Epling said. "But if you take a look at our scores, we've had somebody come through at different times. It hasn't been the same person. That's a good thing. I think we're a lot better team when we get guys on and allow those guys to work. If we can get the lower half of our lineup to get on base and allow the guys to work up front, I think we're going to score some runs."

Juan Familia is hitting .324, Mac Danford .311 and David Meech .295.

Epling likes the players' approach through nearly every at-bat.

"This is probably the best disciplined team at the plate that I have had," Epling said. "You may have strikeouts and you have players who will swing at (bad) pitches, that sort of the thing. But the way they have taken their at-bats consistently from the first week until now has been pretty impressive."

The staff earned run average of 4.04 is second in the league, although a run and a half higher than O'Fallon's 2.88. Miners pitchers have walked a league-low 79 batters and allowed only four homers (the next three teams have given up 11 each).

Left-hander Andrew Talkington is 2-1 with a 2.21 ERA and has 26 strikeouts to just three walks in 20 1/3 innings. Louis Lipthratt is 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA but has not pitched enough innings to qualify among the league leaders.

Hunter Youngblood gave the Miners a solid relief outing and picked up the win in Friday's 14-7 victory over Johnstown. Josh Zeboskey, who picked up the save in that game, has 22 strikeouts and three walks in 14 1/3 innings.

Epling said the defense has been "above average" and has gotten better since the first couple of weeks, which in turns helps the pitching.

"We were not playing good defense. We didn't have (all) our players in," Epling said. "So here you have pitch counts in the league and you make a couple of mistakes out in the field, you drop one, you get some close calls behind the plate, then all of a sudden a pitcher has to come out earlier and it really tests your bullpen. You've got to manage the back end of your pitching staff a lot more."

The Miners will begin a four-game homestand Tuesday, although there will be a few more innings than expected.

The Miners originally won the second game of their doubleheader at Johnstown on Sunday. However, the Mill Rats played the game under protest starting in the fourth inning when they claimed the Miners were using an ineligible pitcher, Texas State freshman Colby Cooke.

The league ruled in Johnstown's favor on Monday after discovering Cooke's paperwork had not been properly filed. Cooke will be available when the teams pick the game back up Tuesday at 6 p.m. with the Mill Rats leading 6-4 in the top of the fourth. The Miners will be the visiting team and the game is still set for seven innings.

The teams will then play their regularly scheduled nine-inning game following completion of that game.

The Miners will host a three-game series against Lafayette in its only crossover home series of the season starting Wednesday.

Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Register-Herald

The Register-Herald

Beckley, WV
1K+
Followers
127
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Register-Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prospect League#Blinn#Miners#Texas State#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Newport, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Buffaloes nearing consistent success

That’s the most apt description of Newport’s 2021 softball season. The Buffaloes, who got a late start on the year due to a COVID-19 pause, squeezed 19 games into 26 school days, managing a 5-14 record that included a Perry County championship — the program’s first since it went back-to-back in 2005-2006.
College Sportssportswar.com

Keys

I think that next years team has a chance to make it back to the NCAA Tournament but I think the key to dramatic improvement will be what does VT get out of the big guys other than Aluma? What will the improvement be from N'Guessan, Ojiacko, Kidd or even Freshman Jalen Haynes? Can we line up against bigger teams or protect the rim better?
Frontiersman

Miners mash

PALMER — The Mat-Su Miners mounted a come-from-behind victory over the Chugiak Chinooks at Hermon Brothers Field on Tuesday night, scoring the 8-4 win with help from the hot bat of first baseman Nick Cirelli. “I think we just have that never die mindset. We’ve come back from a lot...
Madisonville, KYMessenger

Miners split weekend games

The Madisonville Miners enter the new week winning two of their last three games. The Miners went up to Henderson on Saturday and lost a tough on 9-6, but bounced back at home on Sunday with a 14-9 victory over Paducah. On the banks of the Ohio River on Saturday,...
BaseballPosted by
The Register-Herald

Miners rally falls short

Given the way the West Virginia Miners have victimized Johnstown’s bullpen this season, some may have thought it wise strategy for them to wait out Mill Rats starter Jon McCullough. For one inning, it was. But Zachary Rohaley came through in the end. McCullough threw seven innings of shutout ball...
Baseballbuckscountyherald.com

Resilient Blazers searching for consistency

Quakertown Blazers general manager Chris Ray is looking at the big picture. He hasn’t placed much emphasis on his club’s inconsistency with an overall 5-8 record in the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League (ACBL) before Wednesday’s doubleheader with the Jersey Pilots. Instead, Ray is confident his team can find its identity...
College Sportssportswar.com

Seems consistent with how Fu has been recruiting.

I knew it was a joke when I saw Rajin cajuns and memphis. In 4 ** -- SarahVTHokie24 06/28/2021 1:52PM. The list is screwed up...but Tier 4 or 5 is about right for VT anyway... -- TekkNerd 06/28/2021 04:55AM. Seems consistent with how Fu has been recruiting. -- kingofcassell 06/27/2021...
BaseballCreston News Advertiser

Southwest Valley baseball strives for consistency

Southwest Valley baseball is trying to turn those few good innings into a full game, according to coach Keegan Longabaugh after a review of recent games. The Timberwolves hosted the Shenandoah Mustangs on June 30. The Mustangs came out on top 12-5. Kade Hutchings led the way with the bats...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Seeking consistency, Wings host short-handed Mystics

Having shown flashes of brilliance this season, the Dallas Wings look to build some real momentum on Saturday afternoon when they host the Washington Mystics in Arlington, Texas. Much has been made of coach Vickie Johnson's run-'em-ragged 12-player rotation, which was wildly effective Thursday night in a 25-point victory at...
Marquette, WImarquettewire.org

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Transfers to Marquette

Former University of Maryland guard Darryl Morsell announced Monday that he is transferring to Marquette. He made the announcement on his Twitter account. “When I went into the transfer portal, immediately Coach Smart reached out to me,” Morsell told Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Marquette reporter Ben Steele. “”I just know his track record as a coach. He’s my type of coach; he values defense and playing hard. He’s a win-first-mindset coach.”
BaseballLaredo Morning Times

Tecolotes eye consistency from starting rotation

In today’s Mexican Baseball League where high-powered offenses reign supreme, pitching still wins championships. Without a strong starting rotation to lean on when the lights shine brightest during the postseason, a manager can be forced to turn to the bullpen quicker than wanted with the season on the line. And the Tecolotes Dos Laredos have seen what happens when a team doesn’t possess a stable, high-level rotation.
Michigan StatePress-Republican

Consistent showing for Caligiore at Michigan Women’s Open

THOMPSONVILLE, MICH. – In a setting reminiscent of Lake Placid, Aimee Caligiore journeyed to Northern Michigan June 28-30 for the Michigan Women’s Open Golf Championship. Feeling the comforts of home, Caligiore shot rounds of 74-73-74 on the par-72 Mountain Ridge Course at Crystal Mountain Resort. In a field of 105 players, the former Lake Placid Blue Bomber finished tied for 14th place in the professional division and tied for 26th overall.
Tennislongislandtennismagazine.com

Tip of the Week: Consistency Versus Variety

I have often stated how difficult competitive tennis is. There are so many different aspects for a player to focus on. Basically, tennis is a game of repetition. Players are trying to produce shots that are effective, and then, repeat them over and over. As players get better, the opponent...
Maryland Stateprepbaseballreport.com

2021 Maryland All-PBR First Team

Today we are proud to release our 2021 Maryland All-PBR First Team. This prestigious team is comprised of players from only the 2021 and 2022 grad classes and follows the same structure as all of our post-season teams with the following set-up: C, 1B, IF, IF, IF, OF, OF, OF, UTL, P, P, P, P, P.
College Sportsdawgnation.com

Which is more important, winning a national title or consistency?

Clearly, college football is going through a period of major transformation. Just recently, there’s been the news of the probable expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously spanking the NCAA about its limits on education-related compensation for student-athletes, and laws in six states (including Georgia) going into effect this week that allow college athletes to profit from their own name, image and likeness.
Ottawa, KSOttawa Herald

Arrows 'turnaround' fortunes with consistent play

The Ottawa Arrows got an important week off on a good note Tuesday in the home finale. The Arrows run-ruled Leavenworth, 14-3, at Harvey M. Drake field. Ottawa came to play, getting good performances in all areas. The Arrows were coming off a disappointing performance in the Hays Tournament this past weekend.
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

The Miners’ silver lining

The top-seeded Telluride High School girls soccer team’s storied season came to an end Saturday at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs at the hands of Dawson School, a scoring juggernaut that handed the previously unbeaten Miners a 15-4 loss. Telluride went into the 2A championship match with a 12-0 record. Second-seed Dawson came into the tournament at 11-1. The girls will return to Telluride with the silver trophy to display proudly, a fine memento for not only an undefeated regular season, but one that made THS history. This team is the first in Miner history to make it to the 2A championship finals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy