Consistency is key for Miners

Tina Laney/For The Register-HeraldMac Danford (3) is greeted at home by Pat Mills after Danford hit a three-run homer in Friday's 14-7 win over Johnstown.

The most common contributor to the West Virginia Miners' success through their first decade was pitching. But there were also strong teams offensively, and the defense normally has done nothing to hurt.

But never in the team's first 10 seasons did manager Tim Epling see as steady a team as this summer's version.

"It's not that we are very, very strong in one particular area. We're just consistent in everything," he said. "Our pitching is adequate, our defense is adequate and our hitting has been adequate. In the past we have had very strong pitching and defense, then one year we would have a very strong hitting team and the defense was subpar. And you overcame those inadequacies that you had.

"This one, it just seems to me, we're above average in everything right now."

The Miners (11-9) are getting solid contributions across the board, which has them in contention for a playoff spot after two straight years of missing out on the postseason. They are 2 1/2 games back of Champion City in the East's Ohio River Valley Division with eight days remaining in the first half.

West Virginia is batting .281 as a team and is averaging 7.7 runs per game. Second baseman Denver Blinn (.433) and first baseman Pat Mills (.422) are third and fifth in the Prospect League. Mills has five home runs and 24 runs batted in, and Blinn has hit seven doubles and driven in 21.

"Those two have been our most consistent players as far as hitting goes," Epling said. "But if you take a look at our scores, we've had somebody come through at different times. It hasn't been the same person. That's a good thing. I think we're a lot better team when we get guys on and allow those guys to work. If we can get the lower half of our lineup to get on base and allow the guys to work up front, I think we're going to score some runs."

Juan Familia is hitting .324, Mac Danford .311 and David Meech .295.

Epling likes the players' approach through nearly every at-bat.

"This is probably the best disciplined team at the plate that I have had," Epling said. "You may have strikeouts and you have players who will swing at (bad) pitches, that sort of the thing. But the way they have taken their at-bats consistently from the first week until now has been pretty impressive."

The staff earned run average of 4.04 is second in the league, although a run and a half higher than O'Fallon's 2.88. Miners pitchers have walked a league-low 79 batters and allowed only four homers (the next three teams have given up 11 each).

Left-hander Andrew Talkington is 2-1 with a 2.21 ERA and has 26 strikeouts to just three walks in 20 1/3 innings. Louis Lipthratt is 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA but has not pitched enough innings to qualify among the league leaders.

Hunter Youngblood gave the Miners a solid relief outing and picked up the win in Friday's 14-7 victory over Johnstown. Josh Zeboskey, who picked up the save in that game, has 22 strikeouts and three walks in 14 1/3 innings.

Epling said the defense has been "above average" and has gotten better since the first couple of weeks, which in turns helps the pitching.

"We were not playing good defense. We didn't have (all) our players in," Epling said. "So here you have pitch counts in the league and you make a couple of mistakes out in the field, you drop one, you get some close calls behind the plate, then all of a sudden a pitcher has to come out earlier and it really tests your bullpen. You've got to manage the back end of your pitching staff a lot more."

The Miners will begin a four-game homestand Tuesday, although there will be a few more innings than expected.

The Miners originally won the second game of their doubleheader at Johnstown on Sunday. However, the Mill Rats played the game under protest starting in the fourth inning when they claimed the Miners were using an ineligible pitcher, Texas State freshman Colby Cooke.

The league ruled in Johnstown's favor on Monday after discovering Cooke's paperwork had not been properly filed. Cooke will be available when the teams pick the game back up Tuesday at 6 p.m. with the Mill Rats leading 6-4 in the top of the fourth. The Miners will be the visiting team and the game is still set for seven innings.

The teams will then play their regularly scheduled nine-inning game following completion of that game.

The Miners will host a three-game series against Lafayette in its only crossover home series of the season starting Wednesday.

