ON-Wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics

Wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
Security personnel stand guard near the Olympic rings monument during a rally by anti-Olympics protesters outside the Japanese Olympic Committee headquarters, in Tokyo, Japan May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo/File Photo

June 22 (Reuters) - Focus on wrestling at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

THE ABSOLUTE BASICS

* Wrestling at Tokyo 2020 will feature three competitions, with 96 men in each style and 96 women.

* Men and women compete in a freestyle wrestling tournament, and there will be a men's-only Greco-Roman event.

* The three competitions will be further divided into six different weight categories. * Wrestling is considered one of the oldest combat sports. Two wrestlers, not using any equipment just their bodies, try to subdue each other. This is what makes it simple and exciting.

* Greco-Roman wrestlers use only their upper bodies and arms, while freestyle wrestlers can use any part of their body. * A wrestler can win by a "fall", which involves holding down both of their opponent's shoulders on the mat for one second. * Alternatively, they can try to gain points that are awarded for putting the opponent at a disadvantage. * Greco-roman wrestling is an event that involves many dynamic moves, including offensive and defensive throwing techniques involving only the upper body. * Freestyle wrestling is an event that involves exciting fast offensive and defensive moves involving the whole body.

HOW MANY MEDALS? 288 athletes will compete across three categories for 18 wrestling gold medals.

WHAT HAPPENED IN RIO?

The women athletes from this year's hosts Japan almost swept the gold medals at Rio 2016, snatching four out of a possible six, plus a silver. In the men's events, Russia were the most dominant country, with four gold medals.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN TOKYO? Having won 11 out of 18 possible gold medals in the last three Olympic games, Japan are the most dominant team in women's wrestling. With defending Olympic champions Risako Kawai and Sara Dosho, local fans will be hopeful of success at the Makuhari Messe.

In the men's Greco-Roman, Cuba have a strong duo in three-time Olympic champion Mijain Lopez at 130kg, and defending world and Olympic champion Ismael Borrero at 60kg. Cuba have a chance to repeat their successful Rio performance in Tokyo.

WHERE IS IT HAPPENING? Makuhari Messe, a convention centre in the Mihama-ku ward of Chiba city.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

Wrestling is one of the original sports included in the first modern Games. Considered the world's oldest sport, wrestling is a pure battle of skill between two opponents with the aim of pinning or throwing their rival to the mat.

WELL FANCY THAT Two Mongolian wrestling coaches tore their clothes off in protest after their wrestler lost the bronze medal match to a rival from Uzbekistan's at the Rio Olympics.

