Americans are celebrating this Fourth of July with something all-too-familiar – sweets and fast food. One of the most popular sweet tooth go-to hotspots is Krispy Kreme. If you go soon you’ll get a fun patriotic surprise. The donut company will have its special “Star-Spangled Box” of donuts. Included in the box is the Freedom Ring donut, which is has icing and sprinkles decorated in a way that resembles the flag. Also in the Fourth of July box is the Patriotic Sprinkled Ring donut. This particular donut is dipped entirely in icing and then coated with some fun and patriotic edible decorations.