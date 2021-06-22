Cancel
Aberdeen, WA

Live theater returns to the Harbor with local production this week at DR Theatre

By Dan Hammock, Life
The Daily World
The Daily World
 17 days ago
Remember live theater? It’s returning to the Harbor this week.

The Plank Island Theatre Company, formed earlier this year, will present six performances of “Writing Wrongs” — a series of monologues written and performed by participants of the company’s virtual monologue writing workshops held every Wednesday since February — starting Thursday at Aberdeen’s D&R Theatre.

“Originally it was going to be streamed, but since COVID numbers have gotten better we are able to do a live performance,” said company co-founder Julayne Fleury.

Audience members can socially distance themselves in the spacious theater.

The Plank Island Theatre Company was founded by Fleury and Alex Eddy, no strangers to the local theater scene. Both have been involved with productions at the Bishop Center and with the Driftwood Players. Eddy had worked with the 7th Street Kids for about 15 years, Fleury for about nine.

“We wanted to offer free workshops for community members of all ages, and we started with the monologue writing workshop and have been doing that since February,” said Fleury. “We’ve had about 30 people participating in that regularly, so we have over 20 writers that contributed to the show.”

With gatherings out of the question the workshops were held virtually. The good part of that, said Fleury, was it opened the door to wider participation.

“We have one from England who contributed a lot of good work, and we have quite a few that live in Los Angeles, a lot from Seattle and some from the Western Washington University in the theater department,” said Fleury.

“We have a cast of 50 people. Some from Los Angeles are making movie scenes out of their monologues, and they’re sending them in and we’re editing them right now to be projected on the screen at the show.”

Fleury and Eddy didn’t create the theater company to compete with the existing companies they had worked with. Rather, it was another option for local artists.

“It’s all about inclusivity and exposure, that’s why we have such a big cast,” said Fleury.

There are two 3 p.m. matinees, one Saturday and one Sunday, that Fleury said are “family-friendly shows.” The evening shows, Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m., contain some adult themes and language.

“”I’d just like to say it’s very adult, because we don’t want to micromanage our writer. We gave them creative liberties to write about what they wanted to write about,” said Fleury. “We wanted to give them an outlet for creative writing.”

Tickets for the live shows are available online at plankislandtheatrecompany.com, $10 for military, seniors and kids age 12 and younger, $15 general admission. Tickets are also available at Steam Donkey Brewing Company, the Tap Room and Wine Sellars in Aberdeen; Brunch 101 in Hoquiam; and the Oyhut Bay Grill in Ocean Shores.

When you click on the link to purchase tickets, you’ll also see preorders for a book, a compilation of the monologues, and copies will also be available for sale at the D&R at the shows. Fleury wanted to make sure to thank the book’s sponsor, Aberdeen business GHC Technology.

The Daily World

The Daily World

Aberdeen, WA
