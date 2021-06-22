Construction begins this month to restore aquatic habitat in Satsop and Wynoochee rivers

Construction will begin this month to restore habitat in sections of the Satsop and Wynoochee rivers to benefit salmon and other aquatic species.

Work will take place on state-owned aquatic lands managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and private lands in partnership with willing landowners.

From mid-June through mid-September, access to certain areas of the rivers will be restricted for public safety.

Satsop River: Access will be restricted from Schafer State Park to the West Fork Satsop Boat Launch (river miles 14 to 16.2). People can safely enter the river downstream from the West Fork Satsop Boat Launch.

Wynoochee River: Access will be restricted from the Old White Bridge to the Wynoochee-Wishkah Crossover Bridge (river miles 7.8 to 9.4). People can safely enter the river for recreation downstream from Crossover Bridge.

Work hours will be up to seven days a week from about 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is sponsoring the projects as part of the science-based Aquatic Species Restoration Plan, a key component of the Chehalis Basin Strategy. Designed to rebuild and protect a productive ecosystem that is resilient to the impacts of climate change, the plan prioritizes ecosystems and actions that will have the greatest impact.

“The Chehalis River Basin is the largest river basin in the state where no salmon species are yet listed as threatened or endangered,” said Celina Abercrombie, the department’s Chehalis Basin Strategy Manager.

“Large-scale restoration projects like what we are doing in the Satsop and Wynoochee rivers give us an opportunity to protect and restore the Basin’s valuable resources now and for future generations.”

Abercrombie said the Satsop and Wynoochee rivers were a high priority for restoration in the plan because climate change is expected to further degrade existing conditions, causing warmer stream temperatures and more intensive flooding.

Restoration crews will reconnect floodplain and off-channel habitats to keep cool water in the rivers when fish need it most, enhance salmon spawning grounds up and down the river, and support overall ecosystem resiliency.

The project will also include installing engineered log jams to help stabilize stream banks and streamside plantings that provide shade, insects, nutrients, and wood for the river system. It will also remove invasive species like blackberry and knotweed. The restoration projects are expected to be completed in 2022.

In addition to the Satsop and Wynoochee river restoration projects, Fish and Wildlife is sponsoring projects on the Skookumchuck and Newaukum rivers, and on Stillman Creek, a tributary to the South Fork Chehalis River.

Funding for these projects is provided by the Washington Legislature through the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Office of Chehalis Basin.

More information and construction updates can be found at wdfw.wa.gov/satsop-wynoochee-restoration.