Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Satsop, WA

Construction begins this month to restore aquatic habitat in Satsop and Wynoochee rivers

By Dan Hammock
Posted by 
The Daily World
The Daily World
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TaPr_0abQEBv700

Construction will begin this month to restore habitat in sections of the Satsop and Wynoochee rivers to benefit salmon and other aquatic species.

Work will take place on state-owned aquatic lands managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and private lands in partnership with willing landowners.

From mid-June through mid-September, access to certain areas of the rivers will be restricted for public safety.

Satsop River: Access will be restricted from Schafer State Park to the West Fork Satsop Boat Launch (river miles 14 to 16.2). People can safely enter the river downstream from the West Fork Satsop Boat Launch.

Wynoochee River: Access will be restricted from the Old White Bridge to the Wynoochee-Wishkah Crossover Bridge (river miles 7.8 to 9.4). People can safely enter the river for recreation downstream from Crossover Bridge.

Work hours will be up to seven days a week from about 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is sponsoring the projects as part of the science-based Aquatic Species Restoration Plan, a key component of the Chehalis Basin Strategy. Designed to rebuild and protect a productive ecosystem that is resilient to the impacts of climate change, the plan prioritizes ecosystems and actions that will have the greatest impact.

“The Chehalis River Basin is the largest river basin in the state where no salmon species are yet listed as threatened or endangered,” said Celina Abercrombie, the department’s Chehalis Basin Strategy Manager.

“Large-scale restoration projects like what we are doing in the Satsop and Wynoochee rivers give us an opportunity to protect and restore the Basin’s valuable resources now and for future generations.”

Abercrombie said the Satsop and Wynoochee rivers were a high priority for restoration in the plan because climate change is expected to further degrade existing conditions, causing warmer stream temperatures and more intensive flooding.

Restoration crews will reconnect floodplain and off-channel habitats to keep cool water in the rivers when fish need it most, enhance salmon spawning grounds up and down the river, and support overall ecosystem resiliency.

The project will also include installing engineered log jams to help stabilize stream banks and streamside plantings that provide shade, insects, nutrients, and wood for the river system. It will also remove invasive species like blackberry and knotweed. The restoration projects are expected to be completed in 2022.

In addition to the Satsop and Wynoochee river restoration projects, Fish and Wildlife is sponsoring projects on the Skookumchuck and Newaukum rivers, and on Stillman Creek, a tributary to the South Fork Chehalis River.

Funding for these projects is provided by the Washington Legislature through the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Office of Chehalis Basin.

More information and construction updates can be found at wdfw.wa.gov/satsop-wynoochee-restoration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWaEU_0abQEBv700
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Daily World

The Daily World

Aberdeen, WA
621
Followers
65
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily World

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Satsop, WA
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Basin#River Banks#Invasive Species#Satsop River Access#Office Of Chehalis Basin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Posted by
NBC News

Students don't need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors, and is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.
Posted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used COVID-19...
Posted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.

Comments / 0

Community Policy