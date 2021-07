One of the main ways affordable housing gets built in this country is through federal tax credits. The Low Income Housing Tax Credit, which was passed by Congress as part of the Tax Reform Act of 1986, has been responsible for nearly 90 percent of federally funded low-income housing built in the past three decades. Now, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell wants to double the amount of money going to the tax credit program to the tune of $30 billion.