Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze returns to Westport

Dust off the ruffled shirt and eye patch. Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze is returning to Westport this week.

The Half Moon Bay Pirates, who are organizing this year’s event, were supposed to coordinate the 2020 festival, but, well, the COVID-19 pandemic happened: COVID shut down all the festivals around the county, state and world.

The nonprofit group was founded in 2018 with a goal to “bring joy to kids of all ages and abilities and to help our community,” said Half Moon Bay Pirate Rose Jensen.

The group has put in the work and it’s a go for the popular family-friendly, three-day event from June 25-27, despite the uncertainty over the past several months.

“Some of the vendors waited until the very last minute, but we’re pretty happy with the turnout,” said Jensen. “And we have some great musicians.”

One act she’s “very excited” about is the Celtic rock band Tempest.

“They are a well-known band, they have produced records and they are known in Europe and across the country,” she said.

Tempest will be performing at 2 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Other acts include the Twisted Knickers band out of Lakewood, performing sea shanties and folk and filk music — fantasy-themed folk music — in their first post-COVID gig at 12:15 p.m. Friday, 12:30 p.m. Saturday and closing out the festival at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Another shanty group, Starboard Watch, performs at 6:45 p.m. Friday, 3:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Returning this year is Scallywag Alley, an area dedicated to fun activities for kids.

“We will have new games and new prizes, it’s going to be great,” said Jensen.

The parade will run down Westhaven Drive at 3 p.m. Sunday. It will include the Half Moon Bay Pirates’ 30-foot pirate ship, which is a new one, specially outfitted to accommodate people with specific needs.

This year’s parade grand marshal is Westport Police Chief Nate Saunders. He’s been with the department for some time and was promoted to chief with last year’s retirement of Tracy Rosenow.

“The Half Moon Bay Pirates are also members of crime watch and felt it would be a great idea to introduce (him) to the community,” said Jensen.

There will be food, vendors, belly dancers and cannon fire throughout the weekend, and the famed Seafair Pirates will invade the festival on Saturday morning. There will also be drawings and a 50-50 raffle, including drawings for pedal police and fire engines for the kids.

People can find a map of the event area, which takes in the Westport Marina District all along Westhaven Drive, and a full schedule of events on the Half Moon Bay Facebook page at facebook.com/halfmoonbaypirates.

The group is encouraging the wearing of face masks during the event, and has several hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the event area.

The nonprofit Half Moon Bay Pirates do quite a bit of work within the community, including helping with events like Shop with a Cop and Chief for the Day, and providing free meals. They operate on donations. Find out more about them at halfmoonbaypirates.org.

Schedule

Friday

Noon announcements

12:15 p.m. Twisted Knickers band

12:15 p.m. Kids train, runs until 5 p.m.

1 p.m. Outrageous Fortune black powder

2 p.m. Tempest band

4 p.m. Treasure chest drawing

4:30 p.m. Outrageous Fortune black powder

6:45 p.m. Starboard Watch band

Saturday

10 a.m. announcements

10:15 a.m. Grand Marshal introduction

10:15 a.m. Seafair Pirates arrive

10:30 a.m. Costume contest/kids too

11:15 a.m. Treasure chest drawing

11:15 a.m. Outrageous Fortune black powder

11:30 a.m. Kids train, runs until 5:15

Noon Chaste Treasures

12:30 p.m. Twisted Knickers band

1:30 p.m. S&S belly dancers

1:45 p.m. Treasure chest drawing

2:30 p.m. Chaste Treasures

3 p.m. S&S belly dancers

3:15 p.m. Starboard Watch band

4:15 p.m. Treasure chest drawing

5 p.m. Starboard Watch band

5 p.m. Outrageous Fortune black powder

5:30 p.m. Mr. Owl the magician

6 p.m. Treasure chest drawing

6:30 p.m. Chaste Treasures

7 p.m. Tempest band

9 p.m. S&S belly dancers

9:30 p.m. Tempest band

Sunday

10 a.m. announcements

10:15 a.m. Starboard Watch band

10:30 a.m. Kids train, runs until 1 p.m.

11:45 a.m. Treasure chest raffles, drawing

12:15 p.m. Chaste Treasures

12:45 p.m. Tempest band

2 p.m. Salty Dog costume contest

3 p.m. Parade

4:30 p.m. Treasure chest drawing

5 p.m. Twisted Knickers band

Courtesy KJW Photography and Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze The Half Moon Bay Pirates will be sailing a new 30-foot pirate boat down Westhaven Drive in this year’s Rusty Scuppers Pirate Daze Parade Sunday in Westport.