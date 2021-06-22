Suicide Prevention: Break the Silence – Remove the Barriers to Reach Out for Help, There is Hope

Our hearts go out to all those impacted by suicide, and after especially tragic suicides this weekend, the Pioneer is calling on our community to reach out to those that may be experiencing depression or grief. Check-in with friends or family, or simply send a message “thinking of you today” to everyone on your contacts list. That just might save a life … sometimes that’s all it takes to bring someone back from the edge, or to help them reach out. The two lives lost this weekend will have a ripple effect, impacting dozens of family members, friends and the community.