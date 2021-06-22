3-vehicle crash in Elma sends one to the hospital Saturday

A three-vehicle crash on State Route 12 in Elma sent a 37-year-old Olympia woman to the hospital with undisclosed injuries on Saturday morning. The accident occurred at 11 a.m. when, according to the Washington State Patrol, a 26-year-old Cosmopolis man was stopped at the stop sign at Schouweiler Road and attempted to pull onto the highway. The Olympia woman was westbound on the highway and struck the Cosmopolis man’s vehicle, spinning, and then was struck by a third vehicle also going westbound driven by a 25-year-old McCleary woman.