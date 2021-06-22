Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moultrie, GA

Diving Tigers to play host to Zone Championships beginning Thursday

By Wayne Grandy
Posted by 
The Moultrie Observer
The Moultrie Observer
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EE8xc_0abQDVMc00
Bo Bridges will be among the 26 Moss Farms Diving Tigers competing in USA Diving's Zone B Championships, which will run Thursday through Sunday at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center. Gale S Couch

MOULTRIE — Moss Farms Diving will have the opportunity to put its considerable talent and renovated facility on display for some 216 divers, their families and friends when USA Diving’s Zone B meet begins its four-day run on Thursday.

Divers will take to the Moose Moss Aquatic Center’s springboards and tower for an opportunity to qualify for USA Diving’s Junior National Championships, which will be held July 28-Aug. 3 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.

Among those contestants will be 26 Diving Tigers, including recent U.S. Olympic Trials competitor Carson Tyler, who will compete in the 3-meter springboard event.

Tyler, who qualified for the Olympic Trials on 3-meter, 3-meter synchro and platform and is heading to Indiana University, will be one of four Diving Tigers competing for the final time at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center.

The other three senior divers are Abi White, Timothy Fagan and Nolan Lewis.

“In their own pool in a Zone meet … it should be a good one for them to remember,” Moss Farms coach John Fox said.

Also representing Moss Farms this week will be Colette Bell, Bo Bridges, Jodi Cobb, Carter Davis, Kendall DeLoach, Ruby DeMott, Amelia Gregory, Beck Gregory, Trip Gregory, Tuck Gregory, Christopher Griffin, Selah Huante, Shannon Icard, Lauren Maag, Kylee Mathis, Ruth Anne McCranie, Ellireese Niday, Charles Stevens, Maggie Strange, Gibson Stuckey, Austin Taylor and Judson Taylor.

The top 10 finishers in the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard events and the top seven finishers in the platform events will qualify for Junior Nationals.

The top three finishers in each event will automatically qualify for semifinals at Junior Nationals.

Tyler also has qualified for semifinals.

Those who qualify for Nationals will do so in what Fox says is the deepest of USA Diving’s Zone competitions.

The 216 divers entered in Moultrie is the most in any of the six Zone championships.

“We’ve got the best one in the country,” Fox said. “Ours is the deepest. But that’s good. I think we’ll do well.

“We’ve been aiming for Nationals for a long time.”

Competition will begin on Thursday with the 11-and-under girls platform and 11-and-under boys platform event starting at 9 a.m.

Diving will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Moultrie Observer

The Moultrie Observer

Moultrie, GA
878
Followers
65
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Moultrie Observer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Moultrie, GA
Moultrie, GA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Diving#National Championships#Usa Diving#U S Olympic Trials#The Olympic Trials#Ours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti requests U.S., U.N. forces after president's assassination

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - Haiti has requested U.S. and U.N. security forces to help it protect key infrastructure like the airport and ports after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by foreign mercenaries, a government minister said on Friday. The assassination of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy