PURCHASE LINE APPROVES 2021-2022 BUDGET, HEALTH AND SAFETY PLAN
The Purchase Line School Board on Monday night approved a new health and safety plan for the next school year. The plan is a requirement for American Rescue Plan ESSER funds. While the district is going to keep some of the social distancing and cleaning guidelines, but Superintendent Shawn Ford said that one of the changes will be that masks will be optional. He added that for certain groups of people, masks will still be recommended.www.wdadradio.com