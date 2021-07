-The Southwestern College Summer Theatre Festival will present Roald Dahl’s Tony Award-winning “Matilda The Musical” on Friday and Saturday, July 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 11 at 2 p.m., in the Richardson Performing Arts Center on the campus of Southwestern College. “Matilda The Musical” has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill audiences of all ages around the world. The production is family friendly and intended for all ages to enjoy. Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $6 for youth and students. To make a reservation call (620) 229-6272 or (620)221-7720, or email [email protected].