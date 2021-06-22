Virginia Beach firefighters battle large blaze near First Landing State Park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Firefighters with the Virginia Beach Fire Department battled a large blaze in the 1500 block of McCullough Lane Monday night.

A couple of News 3 viewers sent us pictures and video of the fire, which they said they took at or looking toward First Landing State Park around 8:30 p.m.

The fire department said units responded to the house in the Alanton neighborhood along the water way around 8:20 p.m.

The first unit to arrive on scene relayed to the incoming units that it would be a "defensive operation" due to the size of the fire and the fact that the home was fully engulfed. The other units that responded were told that apparatus space and water supply would be a challenge due to the road providing limited access.

The Virginia Beach Fire Boat also responded to help bring the fire under control.

About 40 firefighters responded to the incident.

The fire was brought under control around 9:29 p.m.

There were no injuries or deaths to the occupants of the home or firefighters. In fact, the home was unoccupied and was being renovated. According to public records, it sold in November 2020 for $2,440,000.

William Fulford is the lead contractor renovating the nearly 7,000 sq. ft. house.

"We were getting close to finishing up what we had to do and all of a sudden this happens," Fulford commented.

Fulford said renovations were well underway and they hoped to be finished in time for Christmas. He talked to News 3 about how the property is historic, with a log cabin built there in the early 1900s. He also said there used to be multiple hunting and fishing lodges in the area which is on a rather hidden, narrow road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"Even the foundation and everything will come out," Fulford stated. "It breaks your heart to get this far and something like this happens, but we’ll regroup and go at it."

