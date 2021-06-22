State Fair of Texas' Funnel Cake Queen, Wanda 'Fernie' Winter, dies at 95

DALLAS — Her name was Wanda Winter, but she was better known as "Fernie" and for bringing the famous funnel cakes to the State Fair of Texas. The Funnel Cake Queen of Fair Park passed away this weekend, as announced on a post in her Facebook account. She was 95 years old, and even though she was already retired, her family said she still spent her fair days contemplating the business she started, which brought joy to North Texans for so long.