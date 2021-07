If you've ever lost a strong signal on a smartphone, this trick may get you back online in 2 seconds. The last time my family went on a fairly long trip by car we drove through a rural part of the country. I heard a simultaneous "I don't have internet!" I've been on that stretch of the interstate before and I should have known it was coming. One kid had no service, another's signal dropped to the dreaded 1x and my wife had only a 3G signal. So what happened?