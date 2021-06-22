Canada to ease some restrictions, but U.S./Canada border still closed
An end to the 16 months of the U.S./Canada border closure may be in sight — Canada announced the first phase of a border reopening Monday morning. Starting July 5th, travelers with proof of full vaccination can cross the border into Canada without having to do the 14-day quarantine that has been mandatory until now. They will need to test for COVID before and upon arrival in Canada, and will have to show their vaccination status through the ArriveCAN app.mynorthwest.com