Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Canada to ease some restrictions, but U.S./Canada border still closed

By Nicole Jennings
Posted by 
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An end to the 16 months of the U.S./Canada border closure may be in sight — Canada announced the first phase of a border reopening Monday morning. Starting July 5th, travelers with proof of full vaccination can cross the border into Canada without having to do the 14-day quarantine that has been mandatory until now. They will need to test for COVID before and upon arrival in Canada, and will have to show their vaccination status through the ArriveCAN app.

mynorthwest.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Hajdu
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Vancouver#Covid#Americans#Canadians#The U S Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
TravelPosted by
Forbes

Canada To Start Easing International Travel Restrictions For Canadians On July 5

As of July 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EDT, Canada will begin phase one of easing travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers entering the country. Fully vaccinated Canadians, those registered under the Indian Act and permanent residents will be allowed to enter the country without having to quarantine for 14 days. In phase one, however, foreign nationals, unless they already meet an exemption (such as being an international student), will not be exempt from quarantine, the mandatory hotel stay, or day-8 testing. There are also no exceptions for those who are only partially vaccinated.
Congress & Courtsspectrumlocalnews.com

Schumer calls on U.S. to take first step in reopening border with Canada

Senator Chuck Schumer wants the United States to take matters into its own hands if the border with Canada isn't reopened this month. The senate majority leader is calling on the U.S. to take the first step and open the border to vaccinated Canadians if an agreement between the countries is not reached by July 21. Schumer says the delay is unacceptable given New York's high vaccination rate.
AmericasPosted by
Times Leader

Why some schools in Canada have unmarked graves

TORONTO — Leaders of Indigenous groups in Canada say investigators have found more than 600 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children, which follows the discovery of 215 bodies at another school last month. The new discovery was at the Marieval Indian Residential School,...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Despite low COVID-19 case counts and increasing vaccinations, the US-Canada border remains closed

Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester wrote an open letter to President Joe Biden protesting the long COVID-19-closed Canadian border in late May. "As a farmer in north-central Montana," Tester wrote the president, "I often hear from my neighbors and others in the region about the negative impact the continued border closure has on their daily lives. Each day that passes without resolution is a hit to family farmers and ranchers, small businesses, and the rural communities along the border."
POTUSUSA Today

What is Canada Day? (Besides a reminder that the border is still closed)

America's northern neighbor was officially established on July 1, 1867 with the British North America Act. "This legislation, passed by the British Parliament, created Canada as a new, domestically self-governing federation, consisting of the provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec," according to the Canadian Museum of History.
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

75 House members to Biden: Open the U.S.-Canada border

Dozens of House members from both parties urged the Biden administration Wednesday to reopen the border with Canada and take other steps to ease international travel, citing the power of COVID-19 vaccines and widespread testing. The letter signed by 75 lawmakers said a majority of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated...
EconomyCourier News

Why Canada matters to the U.S.

America’s neighbor to the North is good for the U.S. economy, and is good for Arkansas. For over 150 years, Canada has been more than just a great neighbor – we are your best customer, closest security partner, and largest supplier of energy. Arkansas is an important part of all these mutual benefits.
LifestyleWDIO-TV

Canada takes 'go slow' approach on border reopening

Canada is easing travel restrictions on the country's own citizens who travel abroad and return to the country by dropping a 14-day quarantine for those who have been fully vaccinated. However, the government is taking a "wait and see" approach for non-essential travel by Americans who want to enter Canada,...
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

U.S.-Canada border closure set to expire on July 21, but will it be extended yet again?

The days are dwindling until travel restrictions at land crossings along the U.S.-Canada border are set to expire. Is there light at the end of the tunnel for travelers?. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month extended the cross-border ban on nonessential travel until July 21. But the question remains: What will actually happen when that day arrives, given rising vaccination rates in Canada? Largely gone are burdensome restrictions of the past, including a two-week hotel stay for land-crossers and an expensive three-day hotel stay for citizens and permanent residents entering the country by air. For fully vaccinated Canadians, the government relaxed those restrictions earlier this week.
Business Insider

Canada Infrastructure Bank to invest in Tshiuetin Rail alongside the Government of Canada and Government of Quebec

Demonstrating a strong commitment towards the economic inclusion of Indigenous communities and the modernization of infrastructure in the North. TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), Transport Canada (TC) and the Government of Quebec announced a partnership to provide an investment package to Tshiuetin Rail Transportation Inc. and Tshiuetin LP (collectively, Tshiuetin) to modernize the first Indigenous owned and operated railway in Canada.
WorldINFORUM

Dokken: It's time for the U.S. and Canada to get serious about reopening the border

GRAND FORKS -- The thick smoke that was in the air earlier this week from fires in northwestern Ontario reminded me yet again of where I’d be this week if the fishing trip we rescheduled last year for this year had gone on as (re)scheduled, and the Canadian border was actually open to the American tourists who so badly want to return.
Public HealthPosted by
100.5 The River

Canada Finally Make a Bold Move at the Border

It actually happened! Yesterday was a sort of red-letter day between the United States and Canada. What happened you say? Canada began easing some of its border restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, finally!. Fox17 reported that beginning yesterday, Monday, July 5, fully vaccinated Canadians or permanent legal residents may return...
Economyinsideradio.com

EMF Pays $2.5 Million For Pair Of FMs Along U.S.-Canada Border.

Educational Media Foundation crosses the U.S.-Canada border with the acquisition of a pair of stations in northern New York State, west of Nielsen’s Burlington, VT-Plattsburgh, NY market. EMF will pay $2.5 million to acquire CHR “94.7 Hits” WYUL Chateaugay, NY and “Wild Country 96.5” WVNV Malone from Martz Communications. Together...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. FAA orders inspections of some Bell Helicopters after Canada crash

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday issued an emergency directive requiring main rotor inspections for some Bell model 212, 204 and 205 helicopters after a fatal crash in Canada last month. The FAA said operators must complete inspections and replace some specified hub...
Politicskfgo.com

Canada’s Assembly of First Nations chooses first woman chief

(Reuters) – Canada’s Assembly of First Nations (AFN) elected a woman as national chief for the first time on Thursday, at a time when indigenous issues are in the spotlight after the discovery of hundreds of children’s unmarked graves at former residential schools. RoseAnne Archibald, a former Ontario regional chief,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy