Renato Moicano ditched law school for UFC dreams: ‘You have one chance to have a good life’

By Shakiel Mahjouri
MMAmania.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran Renato Moicano could have been a lawyer, but that would have been the worst thing for him. Moicano (14-4-1) fights Jai Herbert (10-2) at UFC Vegas 30: “Gane vs. Volkov,” which takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., June 26, 2021) via ESPN+. Living the dream, Moicano recently told MMAMania.com how a pivotal moment in life led him to UFC.

