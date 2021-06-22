Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hinds County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Hinds, Rankin by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL RANKIN AND SOUTHERN HINDS COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT At 819 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Clinton to near Utica to near Yokena. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Raymond around 825 PM CDT. Jackson and Dry Grove around 835 PM CDT. Byram around 845 PM CDT. Richland and Terry around 855 PM CDT. Utica around 900 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Learned.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rankin County, MS
City
Raymond, MS
City
Utica, MS
City
Richland, MS
City
Clinton, MS
County
Hinds County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Exercise#Thunderstorms#Southern Hinds#Yokena#Dry Grove
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC encourages schools to open for in-person learning

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging schools to open for in-person learning this fall, and said that fully vaccinated students and teachers do not need to wear masks indoors. Updated CDC guidance eases recommendations for kindergarten through 12th grade, and comes as coronavirus vaccines have become...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.

Comments / 0

Community Policy