Special Weather Statement issued for Hinds, Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL RANKIN AND SOUTHERN HINDS COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT At 819 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Clinton to near Utica to near Yokena. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Raymond around 825 PM CDT. Jackson and Dry Grove around 835 PM CDT. Byram around 845 PM CDT. Richland and Terry around 855 PM CDT. Utica around 900 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Learned.