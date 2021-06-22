Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crockett by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crockett The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Crockett County in west central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 819 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ozona, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Crockett County, including the following locations The Intersection Of Highway 163 And Ranch Road 1973. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 354 and 372. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH