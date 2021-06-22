Severe Weather Statement issued for Albany, Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Albany; Schenectady THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN SCHENECTADY AND ALBANY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for east central New York. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for east central New York.