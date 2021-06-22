4-H Youth Development Livestock Project Book Evaluations

Logan County 4-H members who plan to exhibit livestock projects this summer completed their livestock project book evaluations last Tuesday, June 15th, 2021. The livestock project book evaluations were held at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Bellefontaine starting at 1:30 pm and lasted close to 7:30 pm. Approximately 211 4-H youth attended the livestock project book evaluations where they were evaluated on their knowledge, understanding, and completion of their projects thus far.