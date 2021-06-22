AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals QB Joe Burrow had high praise of WR Tee Higgins and thinks the receiver is “more explosive” in camp. “He came back strong. He looks great physically. He put a lot of work in the offseason between the time we ended the season to the time we came back to change his body,” Callahan said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official site. “He’s more explosive. I went back and watched some stuff the other day and looked at his routes on air right now and he’s markedly more explosive. It’s not necessarily that he’s gotten faster or that he’s a different type of player, he’s just now understanding how to bring those skills into practice every single day and the consistency that it requires to improve the speed you have to play with all the time.”