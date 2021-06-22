Cancel
Saint Charles County, MO

St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 37,783 confirmed cases, 573 deaths as of June 21

By Tamara Duncan
70 West Sentinel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

