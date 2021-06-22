St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 37,783 confirmed cases, 573 deaths as of June 21
St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.www.70westsentinel.com