We are almost to the end of June and rapidly approaching the beginning of a new dead period. For the past four weeks, prospects from all over the country have tried to make up for lost time and visit all their top programs. On the other side, college coaching staffs have worked tirelessly over the past month to get their top targets on campus to evaluate them in person. As a result, there’s been a lot of news and shake ups on the trail. Here’s a quite long but hopefully informative breakdown on who all made it to campus for the Tigers in the 2022 class and where things stand in their recruitments.