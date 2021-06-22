'You may have stole my voice, but I grew up and got it back': Ex-students confront molester in court

As Jane Doe 4 began reading from the 10th draft of her victim impact statement, she stopped and choked up. “How am I going to get through this?” she asked herself softly, one of four women who spent Monday afternoon in a Contra Costa County courtroom describing the molestation they endured at the hands of their ballet instructor, Viktor Kabaniaev. Jane Doe 5 walked from her chair in the audience and put her arm around the woman. Both dabbed the corners of their eyes with tissue.